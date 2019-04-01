STAG Industrial : Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Common Stock

BOSTON, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- STAG Industrial, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: STAG) today announced the pricing of its public offering of 6,500,000 shares of its common stock for gross proceeds of approximately $190.1 million. The Company has also granted the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 975,000 shares of common stock. The offering is expected to close on April 4, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay indebtedness outstanding under the Company's $500 million unsecured credit facility, to fund acquisitions, for working capital and other general corporate purposes, or a combination of the foregoing.

BofA Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo Securities served as the joint book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities became effective upon filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

The offering of these securities will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and related base prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement, final prospectus supplement (when available) and the related base prospectus may be obtained from: (a) BofA Merrill Lynch, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department or by e-mailing dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com; (b) Wells Fargo Securities, 375 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10152, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, or by calling (800) 326-5897 or by e-mailing cmclientsupport@wellsfargo.com; or (c) the Internet site of the Securities and Exchange Commission at http://www.sec.gov.

About STAG Industrial, Inc.

STAG Industrial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company's portfolio consists of 390 buildings in 37 states with approximately 76.8 million rentable square feet.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, together with other statements and information publicly disseminated by the Company, contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and includes this statement for purposes of complying with these safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the Company's future plans, strategies and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words "believe," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "project" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements about the use of proceeds from the offering. You should not rely on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could materially affect actual results, performances or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, there is no assurance that the Company's expectations will be realized. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, the Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein (or elsewhere) to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

