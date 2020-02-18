Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  STAG Industrial, Inc.    STAG

STAG INDUSTRIAL, INC.

(STAG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

STAG Industrial : Promotes Jaclyn Paul to Principal Accounting Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 04:38pm EST

BOSTON, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- STAG Industrial, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE:STAG) announced today the promotion of Jaclyn Paul to Principal Accounting Officer effective February  18, 2020.

Previously, Ms. Paul served as Senior Vice President, Corporate Controller, overseeing the accounting function. Ms. Paul joined the Company in 2011. From 2004 to 2011, Ms. Paul worked for PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP in its real estate practice focusing primarily on publicly traded REITs. She has held various positions within PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, including most recently as Assurance Manager. Ms. Paul is a certified public accountant and received her Bachelor of Business Administration degree in accounting and finance from Ohio University.

"Jaclyn has been a valuable member of our accounting team for the past eight plus years. This is a well-deserved promotion.  Jaclyn is a leader in our Company and constantly demonstrates excellent judgment and a deep understanding of our business and strategy," said William Crooker, the Company's Chief Finance Officer.

About STAG Industrial, Inc.

STAG Industrial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the Company's portfolio consists of 450 buildings in 38 states with approximately 91.4 million rentable square feet.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.stagindustrial.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, together with other statements and information publicly disseminated by the Company, contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and includes this statement for purposes of complying with these safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the Company's future plans, strategies and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words "believe," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "project" or similar expressions. You should not rely on forward-looking statements

since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could materially affect actual results, performances or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, there is no assurance that the Company's expectations will be realized. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, the Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein (or elsewhere) to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stag-industrial-promotes-jaclyn-paul-to-principal-accounting-officer-301007057.html

SOURCE STAG Industrial, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on STAG INDUSTRIAL, INC.
04:38pSTAG INDUSTRIAL : Promotes Jaclyn Paul to Principal Accounting Officer
PR
02/12STAG : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/12STAG INDUSTRIAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
02/12STAG INDUSTRIAL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
02/12STAG INDUSTRIAL : Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2019 Results
PR
02/04STAG INDUSTRIAL : Expands Market Presence In Dallas
PR
01/30STAG INDUSTRIAL, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/21STAG INDUSTRIAL : Announces Tax Treatment Of 2019 Dividends
PR
01/16STAG INDUSTRIAL, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
01/13STAG INDUSTRIAL : Announces Upsize And Pricing Of Public Offering Of Common Stoc..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group