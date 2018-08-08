Stage Stores : Announces Departure of CFO and Appoints Jason Curtis as Interim Chief Financial Officer

Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI) announced that Oded Shein, its Executive
Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, resigned his
position effective August 10, 2018 to pursue another opportunity. The
company has appointed Jason Curtis as interim Chief Financial Officer
and Treasurer. Mr. Curtis has been with Stage since 2011, most recently
serving as its Senior Vice President, Finance and Credit since March
2017. Mr. Curtis also held the roles of Group Vice President, Finance
and Credit from May 2016 to March 2017, Vice President, Finance and
Accounting from November 2013 to April 2016, and Vice President, Finance
and Treasurer from May 2011 to November 2013. Prior to joining Stage,
Mr. Curtis served in various financial roles at Belk, Inc. and The May
Department Stores Company. Mr. Curtis earned his undergraduate degree
from the University of Pittsburgh.
Michael Glazer, President and Chief Executive Officer commented, “We
appreciate the great contributions Oded has made over the past seven
years as he has helped shape Stage for the future, and we wish him well
with his next endeavor.” Mr. Glazer continued, “I am thrilled that we
have the depth of talent at Stage to appoint Jason as our interim CFO.
Jason has been instrumental in growing our private label credit card
program and managing our expense structure. While we expect to assess
internal and external candidates for the CFO position, I am very
confident in the strength of our existing team.”
About Stage Stores
Stage Stores, Inc. is a leading retailer of trend-right, name-brand
values for apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear and home goods. As
of August 8, 2018, the company operates in 42 states through 764 BEALLS,
GOODY'S, PALAIS ROYAL, PEEBLES and STAGE specialty department stores and
59 GORDMANS off-price stores, as well as an e-commerce website at www.stage.com.
For more information about Stage Stores, visit the company’s website at corporate.stage.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180808005729/en/