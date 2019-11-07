Stage Stores : Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SSI) today announced that it will release its third quarter financial results on Thursday, November 21, 2019. The release of the company’s results will be followed by a pre-recorded conference call, which will occur at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day.

Interested parties may access the company’s pre-recorded conference call by dialing 866-393-5631 and providing the conference ID 5582308. Alternatively, interested parties may listen to an audio webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the company's website (corporate.stage.com). A replay of the conference call will be available online through January 3, 2019.

About Stage Stores

Stage Stores, Inc. is a leading retailer of trend-right, name-brand values for apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear and home goods. As of November 7, 2019, the company operates in 42 states through 617 BEALLS, GOODY'S, PALAIS ROYAL, PEEBLES and STAGE specialty department stores and 158 GORDMANS off-price stores, as well as an e-commerce website at www.stage.com. For more information about Stage Stores, visit the company’s website at corporate.stage.com.

