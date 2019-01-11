Log in
Stagecoach : Changes in Board of Directors

01/11/2019 | 02:15am EST

Changes in Board of Directors

· Appointment of Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia as a non-executive director

· Karen Thomson not intending to seek re-election as a director at the 2019 Annual General Meeting

Stagecoach Group plc (the 'Company') is pleased to announce the appointment of Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia as a non-executive director of the Company with effect from 1 March 2019.

A Chartered Accountant, Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia spent six years at Norwich Union (now Aviva) before becoming one of the founders of Virgin Direct in 1995. In 1998, she set up the Virgin One account which was acquired by the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) in 2001. After five years at RBS as part of the Retail Executive Committee, she returned to Virgin and served as a director and Chief Executive Officer of Virgin Money from 2007 until 2018, when it merged with CYBG. Virgin Money plc was listed on the London Stock Exchange from 2014 to 2018.

Dame Jayne-Anne was recently appointed as an external member of the Bank of England's Financial Policy Committee and also led the Government's review into equality and inclusion in financial services as the Women in Finance Champion.

No other information is required to be disclosed pursuant to paragraph LR 9.6.13R of the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority in relation to Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia's appointment as a director of the Company.

Karen Thomson, Non-Executive Director, has advised the Company that she does not intend to seek re-election as a director at the 2019 Annual General Meeting. Karen will accordingly step down from the Board at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting scheduled for 30 August 2019.

Commenting on Jayne-Anne's appointment, Sir Brian Souter, Stagecoach Group Chairman, said: 'I am delighted to welcome Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia to the Stagecoach Board. Dame Jayne-Anne brings a wealth of experience and I look forward to working with her.

'On behalf of the Board, I thank Karen Thomson for the contribution she has made to the Company since her appointment to the Board in 2016. I am sure Karen will continue to make a strong contribution until she steps down later this year.'


For further information, please contact:

Stagecoach Group plc

www.stagecoachgroup.com

Investors and analysts

Ross Paterson, Finance Director 01738 442111

Bruce Dingwall, Group Financial Controller 01738 442111

Media

Steven Stewart, Director of Corporate Communications 07764 7746800

Disclaimer

Stagecoach Group plc published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 07:13:01 UTC
