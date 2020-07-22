Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Stagecoach    SGC   GB00B6YTLS95

STAGECOACH

(SGC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 07/22 05:04:16 am
53.85 GBX   +6.74%
04:22aSTAGECOACH : bolstered by govt support as outlook remains uncertain
RE
12:55aSTAGECOACH : earnings down 39% as transport demand fell in UK lockdown
RE
07/02STAGECOACH : Notice of Results
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stagecoach : bolstered by govt support as outlook remains uncertain

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/22/2020 | 04:22am EDT

Britain's Stagecoach expects government support for bus services to help its bottom line this year but said it was unable to make a profit forecast because of the continuing impact of the coronavirus on demand for public transport.

Since March government funding has helped bus operators to maintain services despite user numbers plunging because of advice to avoid public transport during lockdown.

That funding is set to continue to the end of October and Stagecoach, the UK's biggest bus and coach operator, said that talks have already begun about support for another 12 weeks after that.

"They're not funding us to make significant profits, but there's a recognition from government that if they want certain levels of service to operate, then the costs need to be covered," Finance Director Ross Paterson said in an interview on Wednesday.

The government on Friday changed its guidance on public transport, saying that people may now use it and Stagecoach Chief Executive Martin Griffiths said he was optimistic and numbers were rising.

"Every single day we're seeing more and more people coming back to public transport," he told Reuters.

Passenger numbers are now at about 40% of last year's level, up from about 10% at the height of lockdown, said Stagecoach, which is now running about 80% of its services.

Shares in Stagecoach, which had lost two thirds of their value since the beginning of the year, were up 8% at 54 pence.

The impact of the COVID-19 lockdown hit Stagecoach's results for the 12 months to May 2, as did the ending of two rail contracts in Britain and the sale of its North American unit, meaning that adjusted earnings per share fell 39% to 13.5 pence.

Stagecoach said it was hard to forecast the outcome for the current financial year but government support should help it to generate positive core earnings in the short term.

By Sarah Young

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on STAGECOACH
04:22aSTAGECOACH : bolstered by govt support as outlook remains uncertain
RE
12:55aSTAGECOACH : earnings down 39% as transport demand fell in UK lockdown
RE
07/02STAGECOACH : Notice of Results
AQ
06/19STAGECOACH : annual earnings release
06/17STAGECOACH : Rail litigation judgement
PU
06/11U.S. Coronavirus Cases Top Two Million -- 3rd Update
DJ
06/11U.S. Coronavirus Cases Top Two Million--3rd Update
DJ
06/11U.S. Coronavirus Cases Top Two Million -- 2nd Update
DJ
06/11STAGECOACH : Holding(s) in Company
AQ
06/11U.S. Coronavirus Cases Top Two Million--Update
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 372 M 1 745 M 1 745 M
Net income 2020 64,2 M 81,6 M 81,6 M
Net Debt 2020 399 M 507 M 507 M
P/E ratio 2020 4,61x
Yield 2020 7,53%
Capitalization 277 M 353 M 353 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 24 000
Free-Float 70,5%
Chart STAGECOACH
Duration : Period :
Stagecoach Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STAGECOACH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 82,00 GBX
Last Close Price 50,45 GBX
Spread / Highest target 118%
Spread / Average Target 62,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Andrew Griffiths Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Raymond O'Toole Independent Chairman
Arnold Mark Threapleton Chief Operating Officer
Ross John Paterson Finance Director & Executive Director
Brian Souter Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STAGECOACH-68.47%353
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED-15.42%30 923
BTS GROUP HOLDINGS-17.42%4 469
COMFORTDELGRO CORPORATION LIMITED-40.34%2 215
NOBINA AB (PUBL)-12.57%538
FIRSTGROUP-73.49%512
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group