Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Stagecoach    SGC   GB00B6YTLS95

STAGECOACH

(SGC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Stagecoach : rail franchise bids rejected, shares fall

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/10/2019 | 04:07am EDT

(Reuters) - Stagecoach Group said on Wednesday its bids to renew existing East Midlands and West Coast rail franchises had been disqualified due to concerns over pensions, sending shares in the bus and train operator down as much as 10 percent.

The company, which has operated the East Midlands franchise since its launch in 2007, was bidding to renew a contract that expires this year.

It also was involved in joint bids with Alstom for London's much-criticised South Eastern commuter network and with Virgin Group and SNCF for the West Coast line running to Scotland.

It said all three bids had been rejected and that it would seek an urgent meeting with officials to discuss the issues.

Stagecoach bumped up its annual profit forecast earlier this month thanks to strong performance from its rail businesses, which account for over 46 percent of the company's total revenue. It lost the contract to run trains from London to Edinburgh last year.

Stagecoach said franchise bidders were asked to bear full long-term funding risk on some sections of the Railways Pension Scheme by the Department for Transport, whereas its proposals were taking lower risks related to scheme.

"We believe strongly that the private sector should not be expected to accept material risks it cannot control and manage," Chief Executive Officer Martin Griffiths said in a statement.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Patrick Graham)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STAGECOACH
03:59aSTAGECOACH : Department for Transport rail franchising
PU
03:56aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 little changed ahead of Brexit summit, Indivior..
RE
02:52aSTAGECOACH : disqualified from three government bids
RE
04/05London's main index ends strong with biggest weekly rise in two months
RE
04/04Deutsche Bahn to work with Deutsche Bank, Citi on Arriva sale - sources
RE
04/03LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE clings to six-month high as potential further Brexi..
RE
04/03STAGECOACH : jumps on profit bump from rail businesses
RE
04/03STAGECOACH : Trading Statement
PU
02/13STAGECOACH : East Midlands Trains - Stagecoach operation of extended; Contract t..
AQ
02/12STAGECOACH : Confirmation of new East Midlands trains franchise
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 2 286 M
EBIT 2019 168 M
Net income 2019 59,0 M
Debt 2019 354 M
Yield 2019 5,73%
P/E ratio 2019 10,59
P/E ratio 2020 8,83
EV / Sales 2019 0,49x
EV / Sales 2020 0,65x
Capitalization 764 M
Chart STAGECOACH
Duration : Period :
Stagecoach Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STAGECOACH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 1,61  GBP
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Andrew Griffiths Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Brian Souter Chairman
Ross John Paterson Finance Director & Executive Director
Ewan Brown Independent Non-Executive Director
Ann Heron Gloag Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STAGECOACH0.60%998
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED18.69%37 891
COMFORTDELGRO CORPORATION LTD20.37%4 111
BTS GROUP HOLDINGS PCL--.--%4 054
NATIONAL EXPRESS GROUP PLC7.33%2 716
FIRSTGROUP16.01%1 511
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About