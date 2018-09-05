Log in
News

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice :: Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

09/05/2018 | 12:42pm CEST

News

Announcement Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Announcement Subtitle Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Securities STAMFORD LAND CORPORATION LTD (STAMFORD)
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 5, 2018 18:12
Submitted By Lee Li Huang
Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary
Description Share Buy-Back by way of market acquisition
Details
Share Buy-Back Mandate Start Date Jul 27, 2018
Section A
Max Shares Authorised for Purchase 86,408,798
Purchase By Market Acquisition Yes
Singapore Exchange Oversea Exchange
Date of Purchase Sep 5, 2018
Total Number of share purchased 501,200
Number of shares cancelled 0
Number of shares held as treasury shares 501,200
Price Paid per share
Price Paid per share SGD 0.485
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares 243,446.14
Section B
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme No
Section C
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date Number Percentage
By way of Market Acquisition 4,664,200 0.54
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0.0
Total 4,664,200 0.54
Section D
Number Of Issued Shares Excluding Treasury Shares After Purchase 859,423,782
Number Of Treasury Shares Held After Purchase 4,664,200

Disclaimer

Stamford Land Corporation Ltd. published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 10:41:04 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Yew Heng Ow Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chio Kiat Ow Executive Chairman
Ciaran Handy Senior Director-Operations
Li Huang Lee Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
Peter Lim Manager-Information Technology
