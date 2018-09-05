Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice :: Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Announcement Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Announcement Subtitle Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Securities STAMFORD LAND CORPORATION LTD (STAMFORD)



Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 5, 2018 18:12

Submitted By Lee Li Huang

Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary

Description Share Buy-Back by way of market acquisition

Details

Share Buy-Back Mandate Start Date Jul 27, 2018

Section A

Max Shares Authorised for Purchase 86,408,798

Purchase By Market Acquisition Yes

Singapore Exchange Oversea Exchange Date of Purchase Sep 5, 2018 Total Number of share purchased 501,200 Number of shares cancelled 0 Number of shares held as treasury shares 501,200 Price Paid per share Price Paid per share SGD 0.485 Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares 243,446.14

Section B

Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme No

Section C

Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date Number Percentage By way of Market Acquisition 4,664,200 0.54 By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0.0 Total 4,664,200 0.54

Section D

Number Of Issued Shares Excluding Treasury Shares After Purchase 859,423,782