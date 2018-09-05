Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice :: Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

|
Announcement Title
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Announcement Subtitle
Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Securities
STAMFORD LAND CORPORATION LTD (STAMFORD)
Date & Time of Broadcast
Sep 5, 2018 18:12
Submitted By
Lee Li Huang
Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary
Description
Share Buy-Back by way of market acquisition
Details
Share Buy-Back Mandate Start Date
Jul 27, 2018
Section A
Max Shares Authorised for Purchase
86,408,798
Purchase By Market Acquisition
Yes
Singapore Exchange
Oversea Exchange
Date of Purchase
Sep 5, 2018
Total Number of share purchased
501,200
Number of shares cancelled
0
Number of shares held as treasury shares
501,200
Price Paid per share
Price Paid per share
SGD 0.485
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares
243,446.14
Section B
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme
No
Section C
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date
Number
Percentage
By way of Market Acquisition
4,664,200
0.54
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme
0
0.0
Total
4,664,200
0.54
Section D
Number Of Issued Shares Excluding Treasury Shares After Purchase
859,423,782
Number Of Treasury Shares Held After Purchase
4,664,200