Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice :: Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Announcement Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 10, 2018 18:37

Announcement Sub Title Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Announcement Reference SG181010OTHR9DIT

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Lee Li Huang

Designation Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Share Buy-Back by way of market acquisition

Additional Details

Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back 27/07/2018

Section A

Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase 86,408,798

Purchase made by way of market acquisition Yes

Singapore Exchange Overseas Exchange Date of Purchase 10/10/2018 Total Number of shares purchased 1,118,600 Number of shares cancelled 0 Number of shares held as treasury shares 1,118,600

Price Paid per share

Price Paid per share SGD 0.495 Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares SGD 554,536.45

Section B

Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme No

Section C

Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^ Number Percentage# By way of Market Acquisition 10,664,600 1.234 By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0 Total 10,664,600 1.234

#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution

^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained

Section D

Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase 853,423,382