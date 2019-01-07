Log in
STAMFORD LAND CORPORATION LTD
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice :: Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

01/07/2019 | 04:54am EST

News

Announcement Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Announcement Subtitle Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Securities STAMFORD LAND CORPORATION LTD (STAMFORD)
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 7, 2019 17:49
Submitted By Lee Li Huang
Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary
Description Share Buy-Back by way of market acquisition
Details
Share Buy-Back Mandate Start Date Jul 27, 2018
Section A
Max Shares Authorised for Purchase 86,408,798
Purchase By Market Acquisition Yes
Singapore Exchange Oversea Exchange
Date of Purchase Jan 7, 2019
Total Number of share purchased 25,000
Number of shares cancelled 0
Number of shares held as treasury shares 25,000
Price Paid per share
Price Paid per share SGD 0.49
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares 12,268.35
Section B
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme No
Section C
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date Number Percentage
By way of Market Acquisition 33,503,200 3.877
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0.0
Total 33,503,200 3.877
Section D
Number Of Issued Shares Excluding Treasury Shares After Purchase 830,584,782
Number Of Treasury Shares Held After Purchase 33,503,200

Disclaimer

Stamford Land Corporation Ltd. published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 09:53:10 UTC
