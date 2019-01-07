Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice :: Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Announcement Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Announcement Subtitle Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Securities STAMFORD LAND CORPORATION LTD (STAMFORD)



Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 7, 2019 17:49

Submitted By Lee Li Huang

Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary

Description Share Buy-Back by way of market acquisition

Details

Share Buy-Back Mandate Start Date Jul 27, 2018

Section A

Max Shares Authorised for Purchase 86,408,798

Purchase By Market Acquisition Yes

Singapore Exchange Oversea Exchange Date of Purchase Jan 7, 2019 Total Number of share purchased 25,000 Number of shares cancelled 0 Number of shares held as treasury shares 25,000 Price Paid per share Price Paid per share SGD 0.49 Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares 12,268.35

Section B

Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme No

Section C

Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date Number Percentage By way of Market Acquisition 33,503,200 3.877 By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0.0 Total 33,503,200 3.877

Section D

Number Of Issued Shares Excluding Treasury Shares After Purchase 830,584,782