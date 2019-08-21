Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice :: Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Announcement Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Announcement Subtitle Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Securities STAMFORD LAND CORPORATION LTD (STAMFORD LAND)



Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 21, 2019 18:33

Submitted By Lee Li Huang

Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary

Description Share Buy-Back by way of market acquisition

Details

Share Buy-Back Mandate Start Date Jul 26, 2019

Section A

Max Shares Authorised for Purchase 81,973,408

Purchase By Market Acquisition Yes

Singapore Exchange Oversea Exchange Date of Purchase Aug 21, 2019 Total Number of share purchased 18,700 Number of shares cancelled 0 Number of shares held as treasury shares 18,700 Price Paid per share Price Paid per share SGD 0.475 Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares 8,903.0

Section B

Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme No

Section C

Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date Number Percentage By way of Market Acquisition 13,095,200 1.597 By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0.0 Total 13,095,200 1.597

Section D

Number Of Issued Shares Excluding Treasury Shares After Purchase 806,638,882