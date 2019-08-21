Log in
STAMFORD LAND CORPORATION LTD

(SFLD)
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice :: Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

08/21/2019 | 07:23am EDT

Announcement Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Announcement Subtitle Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Securities STAMFORD LAND CORPORATION LTD (STAMFORD LAND)
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 21, 2019 18:33
Submitted By Lee Li Huang
Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary
Description Share Buy-Back by way of market acquisition
Details
Share Buy-Back Mandate Start Date Jul 26, 2019
Section A
Max Shares Authorised for Purchase 81,973,408
Purchase By Market Acquisition Yes
Singapore Exchange Oversea Exchange
Date of Purchase Aug 21, 2019
Total Number of share purchased 18,700
Number of shares cancelled 0
Number of shares held as treasury shares 18,700
Price Paid per share
Price Paid per share SGD 0.475
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares 8,903.0
Section B
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme No
Section C
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date Number Percentage
By way of Market Acquisition 13,095,200 1.597
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0.0
Total 13,095,200 1.597
Section D
Number Of Issued Shares Excluding Treasury Shares After Purchase 806,638,882
Number Of Treasury Shares Held After Purchase 57,449,100

Disclaimer

Stamford Land Corporation Ltd. published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 11:22:12 UTC
