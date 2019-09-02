Log in
STAMFORD LAND CORPORATION LTD

STAMFORD LAND CORPORATION LTD

(SFLD)
News 
News

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice :: Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

09/02/2019 | 08:05am EDT

News

Announcement Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 2, 2019 19:44
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Announcement Reference SG190902OTHRV49C
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Lee Li Huang
Designation Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Share Buy-Back by way of market acquisition
Additional Details
Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back 26/07/2019
Section A
Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase 81,973,408
Purchase made by way of market acquisition Yes
Singapore Exchange Overseas Exchange
Date of Purchase 02/09/2019
Total Number of shares purchased 1,857,800
Number of shares cancelled 0
Number of shares held as treasury shares 1,857,800
Highest/ Lowest price per share
Highest Price per share SGD 0.49
Lowest Price per share SGD 0.47
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares SGD 905,044
Section B
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme No
Section C
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^ Number Percentage#
By way of Market Acquisition 17,568,600 2.143
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0
Total 17,568,600 2.143
#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution
^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained
Section D
Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase 802,165,482
Number of treasury shares held after purchase 61,922,500

Disclaimer

Stamford Land Corporation Ltd. published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 12:04:03 UTC
