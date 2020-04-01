Log in
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice :: Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

04/01/2020 | 06:46am EDT

News

Announcement Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 1, 2020 18:26
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Announcement Reference SG200401OTHR9XEK
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Lee Li Huang
Designation Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Share Buy-Back by way of market acquisition
Additional Details
Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back 26/07/2019
Section A
Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase 81,973,408
Purchase made by way of market acquisition Yes
Singapore Exchange Overseas Exchange
Date of Purchase 01/04/2020
Total Number of shares purchased 20,000
Number of shares cancelled 0
Number of shares held as treasury shares 20,000
Price Paid per share
Price Paid per share SGD 0.3
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares SGD 6,019
Section B
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme No
Section C
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^ Number Percentage#
By way of Market Acquisition 36,771,700 4.486
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0
Total 36,771,700 4.486
#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution
^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained
Section D
Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase 782,962,382
Number of treasury shares held after purchase 81,125,600

Disclaimer

Stamford Land Corporation Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2020 10:45:05 UTC
