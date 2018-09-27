Log in
STAMFORD LAND CORPORATION LTD
Stamford Land : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

09/27/2018

News

Announcement Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 27, 2018 18:05
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Announcement Reference SG180927OTHR6TE8
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Lee Li Huang
Designation Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Share Buy-Back by way of market acquisition
Additional Details
Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back 27/07/2018
Section A
Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase 86,408,798
Purchase made by way of market acquisition Yes
Singapore Exchange Overseas Exchange
Date of Purchase 27/09/2018
Total Number of shares purchased 241,800
Number of shares cancelled 0
Number of shares held as treasury shares 241,800
Price Paid per share
Price Paid per share SGD 0.495
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares SGD 119,870.29
Section B
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme No
Section C
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^ Number Percentage#
By way of Market Acquisition 8,126,100 0.94
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0
Total 8,126,100 0.94
#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution
^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained
Section D
Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase 855,961,882
Number of treasury shares held after purchase 8,126,100

Disclaimer

Stamford Land Corporation Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 10:16:04 UTC
