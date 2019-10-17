Stamford Land : Succeeds In Overcoming Objections By Mulpha In Sydney

PRESS RELEASE: FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration No. 197701615H)

STAMFORD LAND CORPORATION LTD

SUCCEEDS IN OVERCOMING OBJECTIONS BY MULPHA IN SYDNEY

Australia, 18 October 2019 - Stamford Property Services Pty Ltd ("Stamford"), a subsidiary of Stamford Land Corporation Ltd, which is listed on the mainboard of Stock Exchange of Singapore, has succeeded in its appeal against the objections of Mulpha Australia Ltd ("Mulpha"), in the Court of Appeal of New South Wales.

Stamford had applied for development consent to redevelop its current site at 93 Macquarie St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia, where its hotel, Sir Stamford at Circular Quay, now stands.

Mulpha commenced proceedings in the Land and Environment Court seeking judicial review of the actions of the Central Sydney Planning Committee (the "Committee") and the Heritage Council whereby the primary judge held in favour of Mulpha and ordered that the Committee be prohibited from determining Stamford's development application pending a lawful decision from the Heritage Council and ordered the Heritage Council to provide Sydney City Council a lawful decision concerning general terms of approval in relation to Stamford's development application, including whether or not it will grant an approval.

Stamford had appealed whereupon the court overturned the primary judge's decision, thereby allowing the appeal, clarifying the interpretation on the definition of "land". As such, the Heritage Council's approval was not required for the rest of the development, other than the site and curtilage of the Old Health Department Building. The Court of Appeal ordered that Mulpha pays Stamford's costs of the proceedings in both courts. Stamford estimates that its costs incurred in successfully defending this matter exceed AUD 320,000.

With Mulpha's objections cast aside, Stamford's application for development consent is now before the Sydney City Council.