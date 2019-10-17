Stamford Land : Succeeds In Overcoming Objections By Mulpha In Sydney

PRESS RELEASE: FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)
(Company Registration No. 197701615H)
STAMFORD LAND CORPORATION LTD
SUCCEEDS IN OVERCOMING OBJECTIONS BY MULPHA IN SYDNEY
Australia, 18 October 2019 - Stamford Property Services Pty Ltd ("Stamford"), a subsidiary of Stamford Land Corporation Ltd, which is listed on the mainboard of Stock Exchange of Singapore, has succeeded in its appeal against the objections of Mulpha Australia Ltd ("Mulpha"), in the Court of Appeal of New South Wales.
Stamford had applied for development consent to redevelop its current site at 93 Macquarie St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia, where its hotel, Sir Stamford at Circular Quay, now stands.
Mulpha commenced proceedings in the Land and Environment Court seeking judicial review of the actions of the Central Sydney Planning Committee (the "Committee") and the Heritage Council whereby the primary judge held in favour of Mulpha and ordered that the Committee be prohibited from determining Stamford's development application pending a lawful decision from the Heritage Council and ordered the Heritage Council to provide Sydney City Council a lawful decision concerning general terms of approval in relation to Stamford's development application, including whether or not it will grant an approval.
Stamford had appealed whereupon the court overturned the primary judge's decision, thereby allowing the appeal, clarifying the interpretation on the definition of "land". As such, the Heritage Council's approval was not required for the rest of the development, other than the site and curtilage of the Old Health Department Building. The Court of Appeal ordered that Mulpha pays Stamford's costs of the proceedings in both courts. Stamford estimates that its costs incurred in successfully defending this matter exceed AUD 320,000.
With Mulpha's objections cast aside, Stamford's application for development consent is now before the Sydney City Council.
About Stamford Land Corporation Ltd.
Listed on the Mainboard of the Singapore Exchange ("SGX"), Stamford Land Corporation Ltd, ("Stamford") is the largest independent owner-operator of luxury hotels in Australia and New Zealand. With a portfolio of prime hotels and investment properties in Australia and New Zealand's key cities, Stamford is well-known for its development of first-rate residential and commercial properties.
With its targeted approach in luxury brand positioning, Stamford has achieved unparelled success in its hotel and property development businesses in Australia and New Zealand. Its brand is celebrated for its exceptional locations, luxurious accommodation and stellar service quality. Stamford has also been ranked among Singapore's top 100 brands by Brand Finance, an independent, leading international brand valuation consultancy. For more information, please visit www.stamfordland.com.
For further details, please contact:
Mr Benedict Tan
Mr Clement Ong
Chief Legal Officer
Senior Legal Officer
Stamford Land Corporation Ltd
Stamford Land Corporation Ltd
T: +65 6236 6141
T: +65 6236 6143
F: +65 6236 6250
F: +65 6236 6250
E: investor.relations@stamfordland.com
E: investor.relations@stamfordland.com
