Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Stamford Land Corporation Ltd    SFLD   SG1I47882655

STAMFORD LAND CORPORATION LTD

(SFLD)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stamford Land : Succeeds In Overcoming Objections By Mulpha In Sydney

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 11:49pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE: FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration No. 197701615H)

STAMFORD LAND CORPORATION LTD

SUCCEEDS IN OVERCOMING OBJECTIONS BY MULPHA IN SYDNEY

Australia, 18 October 2019 - Stamford Property Services Pty Ltd ("Stamford"), a subsidiary of Stamford Land Corporation Ltd, which is listed on the mainboard of Stock Exchange of Singapore, has succeeded in its appeal against the objections of Mulpha Australia Ltd ("Mulpha"), in the Court of Appeal of New South Wales.

Stamford had applied for development consent to redevelop its current site at 93 Macquarie St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia, where its hotel, Sir Stamford at Circular Quay, now stands.

Mulpha commenced proceedings in the Land and Environment Court seeking judicial review of the actions of the Central Sydney Planning Committee (the "Committee") and the Heritage Council whereby the primary judge held in favour of Mulpha and ordered that the Committee be prohibited from determining Stamford's development application pending a lawful decision from the Heritage Council and ordered the Heritage Council to provide Sydney City Council a lawful decision concerning general terms of approval in relation to Stamford's development application, including whether or not it will grant an approval.

Stamford had appealed whereupon the court overturned the primary judge's decision, thereby allowing the appeal, clarifying the interpretation on the definition of "land". As such, the Heritage Council's approval was not required for the rest of the development, other than the site and curtilage of the Old Health Department Building. The Court of Appeal ordered that Mulpha pays Stamford's costs of the proceedings in both courts. Stamford estimates that its costs incurred in successfully defending this matter exceed AUD 320,000.

With Mulpha's objections cast aside, Stamford's application for development consent is now before the Sydney City Council.

About Stamford Land Corporation Ltd.

Listed on the Mainboard of the Singapore Exchange ("SGX"), Stamford Land Corporation Ltd, ("Stamford") is the largest independent owner-operator of luxury hotels in Australia and New Zealand. With a portfolio of prime hotels and investment properties in Australia and New Zealand's key cities, Stamford is well-known for its development of first-rate residential and commercial properties.

With its targeted approach in luxury brand positioning, Stamford has achieved unparelled success in its hotel and property development businesses in Australia and New Zealand. Its brand is celebrated for its exceptional locations, luxurious accommodation and stellar service quality. Stamford has also been ranked among Singapore's top 100 brands by Brand Finance, an independent, leading international brand valuation consultancy. For more information, please visit www.stamfordland.com.

For further details, please contact:

Mr Benedict Tan

Mr Clement Ong

Chief Legal Officer

Senior Legal Officer

Stamford Land Corporation Ltd

Stamford Land Corporation Ltd

T: +65 6236 6141

T: +65 6236 6143

F: +65 6236 6250

F: +65 6236 6250

E: investor.relations@stamfordland.com

E: investor.relations@stamfordland.com

Disclaimer

Stamford Land Corporation Ltd. published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 03:48:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STAMFORD LAND CORPORATION
10/17STAMFORD LAND : Succeeds In Overcoming Objections By Mulpha In Sydney
PU
10/07STAMFORD LAND : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
09/27STAMFORD LAND : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
09/25STAMFORD LAND : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
09/23SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BAC : : Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
09/20STAMFORD LAND : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
09/18SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BAC : : Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
09/16SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BAC : : Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
09/13STAMFORD LAND : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
09/12SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BAC : : Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
More news
Technical analysis trends STAMFORD LAND CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Yew Heng Ow Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chio Kiat Ow Executive Chairman
Ciaran Handy Senior Director-Operations
Li Huang Lee Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
Peter Lim Assistant Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STAMFORD LAND CORPORATION LTD0.00%282
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL11.54%39 882
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.28.41%26 448
ACCOR2.37%11 166
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC11.29%10 935
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED19.59%9 720
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group