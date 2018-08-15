Log in
STAMFORD TYRES CORP LTD
Cash Dividend/ Distribution :: Mandatory

08/15/2018

STAMFORD TYRES CORPORATION LIMITED

Company Registration No.: 198904416M (Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

NOTICE OF BOOK CLOSURE DATE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Share Transfer Books and Register of Members of the Company will be closed on 10 September 2018 at 5.00 p.m. for the purpose of determining shareholders' entitlement to the proposed first and final tax exempt (one-tier) dividend of 1.0 cent per ordinary share for the financial year ended 30 April 2018 (the "Proposed Dividend").

Duly completed registrable transfers received by the Company's Registrar, Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte. Ltd. of 50 Raffles Place, Singapore Land Tower #32-01, Singapore 048623, up to 5.00 p.m. on 10 September 2018 will be registered to determine shareholders' entitlement to the Proposed Dividend.

Shareholders (being Depositors) whose securities accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited ("CDP") are credited with shares as at 5.00 p.m. on 10 September 2018 will be entitled to the Proposed Dividend.

The Proposed Dividend, if approved at the Twenty-Ninth Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 30 August 2018, will be paid on 21 September 2018.

By Order Of The Board

Heng Michelle Fiona Company Secretary

15 August 2018 Singapore

Disclaimer

Stamford Tyres Corporation Ltd. published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 23:50:07 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Kok Wah Wee President & Executive Director
Chong Keen Sam Independent Chairman
Lay Kian Law SVP, Head-Singapore Operations & Supply Chain
Wai Ying Wee Executive Director
Puan Siong Tay Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STAMFORD TYRES CORP LTD2.94%0
PIRELLI & CO.4.88%8 667
CHENG SHIN RUBBER IND. CO., LTD.--.--%4 973
HANKOOK TIRE CO LTD--.--%4 961
MRF LIMITED1.35%4 500
BALKRISHNA INDUSTRIES LIMITED2.89%3 463
