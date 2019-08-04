Log in
STAMFORD TYRES CORP LTD

(STAS)
Cash Dividend/ Distribution :: Mandatory

08/04/2019 | 10:15pm EDT

STAMFORD TYRES CORPORATION LIMITED

Company Registration No.: 198904416M (Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

NOTICE OF BOOK CLOSURE DATE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Share Transfer Books and Register of Members of the Company will be closed on 10 September 2019 at 5.00 p.m. for the purpose of determining shareholders' entitlement to the proposed first and final tax exempt (one-tier) dividend of 1.0 cent per ordinary share for the financial year ended 30 April 2019 (the "Proposed Dividend").

Duly completed registrable transfers received by the Company's Registrar, Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte. Ltd. of 50 Raffles Place, Singapore Land Tower #32-01, Singapore 048623, up to 5.00 p.m. on 10 September 2019 will be registered to determine shareholders' entitlement to the Proposed Dividend.

Shareholders (being Depositors) whose securities accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited ("CDP") are credited with shares as at 5.00 p.m. on 10 September 2019 will be entitled to the Proposed Dividend.

The Proposed Dividend, if approved at the Thirtieth Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 30 August 2019, will be paid on 20 September 2019.

By Order Of The Board

Heng Michelle Fiona Company Secretary

5 August 2019 Singapore

Disclaimer

Stamford Tyres Corporation Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 02:14:04 UTC
