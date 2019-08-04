Log in
STAMFORD TYRES CORP LTD

(STAS)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stamford Tyres : Annual Reports And Related Documents

08/04/2019 | 10:15pm EDT

ANNUAL REPORT

2019

STAMFORD TYRES CORPORATION LIMITED

ANNUAL REPORT 2019

TABLE OF

CONTENTS

  • 01 Corporate Information

  • 02 Letter to Shareholders

  • 04 Board of Directors

  • 07 Management Team

  • 10 Business Unit Heads

  • 11 Senior Personnel

  • 13 Our Products

  • 14 Our Presence

  • 16 Financial and Operations Review

  • 20 Financial Highlights

  • 21 Corporate Governance Report

  • 41 Directors' Statement

  • 44 Independent Auditor's Report

  • 49 Consolidated Income Statement

  • 50 Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

  • 51 Balance Sheets

  • 52 Statements of Changes in Equity

  • 55 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow

  • 56 Notes to the Financial Statements

  • 142 List of Major Properties

  • 143 List of Substantial Shareholders

  • 144 Statistics of Shareholdings

  • 145 Notice of AGM

  • 152 Additional Information on Directors Seeking Re-Election

    Proxy Form

CORPORATE INFORMATION

CORPORATE

INFORMATION

Established in the 1930s with over 80 years of existence, Stamford Tyres has grown from a small tyre shop to a global distributor of tyres and wheels spanning over 90 countries and with our own wheel factory. In the course of our progress, the company weathered and overcame cyclical business ﬂuctuations, the Asian Financial Crisis of the 90's and the Global Financial Crisis of the millennium.

Our expertise lies in our international distribution competence, which we have expanded throughout the world. We also have regional retail operations as well as truck and off-the-road tyre management services. We have further expanded our capabilities in the manufacturing of alloy wheels and proprietary tyre brands contract manufacturing.

The Group's international distribution network currently spans across 10 countries in Asia Paciﬁc, Africa and Australia. Our main business activities are in thedistribution of major international tyre brands - Falken, Dunlop, Continental and Maxam. We have also strengthened our product development capabilities and introduced innovative proprietary brands,Sumo Firenza tyres, Sumo Tire and SSW wheels, which are sold globally.

We operate the most extensive retail network in Singapore and Malaysia.Through our Mega Mart and Tyre Mart outlets, we offer a comprehensive range of products that include tyres, wheels, batteries and auto accessories.We also offer workshop and tyre services.

Stamford Tyres was listed on the Second Board of Singapore Stock Exchange (then known as SGX-Sesdaq) in 1991, and was upgraded to the Main Board of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in April 2003. Today, Stamford Tyres is one of the largest independent tyres and wheels distributor in South East Asia.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

SHARE REGISTRAR

President

Chairman

Boardroom Corporate &

Wee Kok Wah

Sam Chong Keen

Advisory Services Pte Ltd

Members

50 Rafﬂes Place #32-01

Executive Directors

Goh Chee Wee

Singapore Land Tower

Mrs Dawn Wee Wai Ying

Leslie Mah Kim Loong

Singapore 048623

Dr Wee Li Ann

NOMINATING COMMITTEE

AUDITOR

Non-Executive &

Chairman

Ernst & Young LLP

Independent Chairman

Sam Chong Keen

One Rafﬂes Quay

Sam Chong Keen

Members

North Tower, Level 18

Tay Puan Siong

Singapore 048583

Independent Directors

Wee Kok Wah

Audit Partner: Vincent Toong

Tay Puan Siong

(since the ﬁnancial year ended

Goh Chee Wee

COMPANY SECRETARIES

30 April 2015)

Leslie Mah Kim Loong

Lo Swee Oi

Kazumichi Mandai

Michelle Fiona Heng

PRINCIPAL BANKERS

United Overseas Bank Limited

AUDIT COMMITTEE

REGISTERED OFFICE

Malayan Banking Berhad

Chairman

19 Lok Yang Way

TMB Bank Public Company

Tay Puan Siong

Singapore 628635

Limited

Members

Telephone: (65) 6268 3111

Bangkok Bank Public Company

Sam Chong Keen

Facsimile: (65) 6264 4708 /

Limited

Leslie Mah Kim Loong

(65) 6264 0148

Kasikornbank Public Company

Email:stcl@stamfordtyres.com

Limited

Website:www.stamfordtyres.com

The Hong Kong and Shanghai

Banking Corporation Limited

ANNUAL REPORT 2019

LETTER TO

SHAREHOLDERS

Dear Shareholders,

Financial year 2019 was one of the most challenging we have encountered in recent memory. I will try to give a clear picture of how things went. The South East Asian markets have been going through consolidation as the ASEAN-China Free Trade Agreement lowered tariffs for hundreds of products, including tyres, from China. This created a more open market environment with increased competition and oversupply in South East Asia, which made up 83% of the Group's tyre and wheels distribution business.

In response, we have added Chinese tyre brands into our line-up of offerings, and they make up 30% of our budget tyre sales, mainly for truck and commercial tyres. I am pleased that our car ﬂeet and leases businesses have been expanding, and that's where we see increased demand for our budget tyres.

To adapt to the changing environment, we also have consolidated our position by

STAMFORD TYRES CORPORATION LIMITED

tightening operating costs and focused on improving customer service and continued to provide value-added services.

Malaysia continues to be one of the more important and proﬁtable markets for us.

Particularly in Malaysia, we have encountered strong competition and an oversupply of tyres. We will continue to ﬁnd more value- adding opportunities to improve the proﬁtability of the Group.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

All told, Stamford Tyres' group revenue dipped 5.5% year-on-year in FY2019 to $234.2 million primarily due to lower sales in South East Asia and North Asia. We have exited the China market due to continued losses for the past one and a half years.

Group gross margin fell from 25.0% in FY2018 to 21.8% in FY2019. This drop of nearly 3 percentage points may not appear impactful but against the large absolute revenue of our Group, the effect on our pre-tax proﬁt was signiﬁcant. Basically, we were selling proportionately more budget tyres to meet the market demand and there

was no shortage of tyres in the markets.

So, pre-tax proﬁt fell 72.8% to $2.2 million, out of which we then paid a hefty $1.8 million as tax.

As a result, the Group's net proﬁt after tax attributable to equity holders came in at $0.5 million, a 90.9% fall.

Given the tough business environment, we took steps to right-size our operations and this is reﬂected in the lowering of operating costs. Total operating expenses decreased by 11.0% to $52.9 million in FY19 compared to $59.4 million in FY18. The decrease was mainly due to lower staff costs, as well as lower operating lease rentals, upkeep and maintenance, marketing and distribution costs and write-back of inventory obsolescence. Please refer to the Financial and Operations Review section of this annual report for more information.

OUTLOOK

While the dynamics of the South East Asian market, especially Malaysia, have evolved, we remain cautiously optimistic, given the growing

LETTER TO

SHAREHOLDERS

budget segment for truck and commercial tyres. We have broadened our product line-up and expanded our distribution base, and we continue to seek new value-adding opportunities such as ﬂeet servicing.

In Indonesia, Stamford Tyres, which has been operating there for many years, should continue to do well. We supply specialised and high-value tyres for mining equipment and the all-important value-added services such as off-the-road tyre repair, vehicle inspection services, logistics and warehousing.

DIVIDEND

Despite the challenging past year, I am pleased that Stamford Tyres continues its practice of regularly paying dividends to shareholders. The Board of Directors has proposed a dividend of 1 Singapore cent a share (FY2018: 1 Singaporecent), subject to shareholders' approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

APPRECIATION

I am grateful to customers, suppliers, bankers and business associates for their supportand conﬁdence in us. I would also like to thank the Board of Directors for their counsel. We look forward to telling you more about our business and answering your questions at the Annual General Meeting. As usual, we have arranged shuttle

buses to and from our ofﬁce in Lok Yang Way, Jurong.

WEE KOK WAH President

ANNUAL REPORT 2019

Stamford Tyres Corporation Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 02:14:04 UTC
