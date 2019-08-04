Stamford Tyres : Annual Reports And Related Documents

ANNUAL REPORT

TABLE OF

CONTENTS

01 Corporate Information

02 Letter to Shareholders

04 Board of Directors

07 Management Team

10 Business Unit Heads

11 Senior Personnel

13 Our Products

14 Our Presence

16 Financial and Operations Review

20 Financial Highlights

21 Corporate Governance Report

41 Directors' Statement

44 Independent Auditor's Report

49 Consolidated Income Statement

50 Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

51 Balance Sheets

52 Statements of Changes in Equity

55 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow

56 Notes to the Financial Statements

142 List of Major Properties

143 List of Substantial Shareholders

144 Statistics of Shareholdings

145 Notice of AGM

152 Additional Information on Directors Seeking Re-Election Proxy Form

Established in the 1930s with over 80 years of existence, Stamford Tyres has grown from a small tyre shop to a global distributor of tyres and wheels spanning over 90 countries and with our own wheel factory. In the course of our progress, the company weathered and overcame cyclical business ﬂuctuations, the Asian Financial Crisis of the 90's and the Global Financial Crisis of the millennium.

Our expertise lies in our international distribution competence, which we have expanded throughout the world. We also have regional retail operations as well as truck and off-the-road tyre management services. We have further expanded our capabilities in the manufacturing of alloy wheels and proprietary tyre brands contract manufacturing.

The Group's international distribution network currently spans across 10 countries in Asia Paciﬁc, Africa and Australia. Our main business activities are in thedistribution of major international tyre brands - Falken, Dunlop, Continental and Maxam. We have also strengthened our product development capabilities and introduced innovative proprietary brands,Sumo Firenza tyres, Sumo Tire and SSW wheels, which are sold globally.

We operate the most extensive retail network in Singapore and Malaysia.Through our Mega Mart and Tyre Mart outlets, we offer a comprehensive range of products that include tyres, wheels, batteries and auto accessories.We also offer workshop and tyre services.

Stamford Tyres was listed on the Second Board of Singapore Stock Exchange (then known as SGX-Sesdaq) in 1991, and was upgraded to the Main Board of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in April 2003. Today, Stamford Tyres is one of the largest independent tyres and wheels distributor in South East Asia.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS REMUNERATION COMMITTEE SHARE REGISTRAR President Chairman Boardroom Corporate & Wee Kok Wah Sam Chong Keen Advisory Services Pte Ltd Members 50 Rafﬂes Place #32-01 Executive Directors Goh Chee Wee Singapore Land Tower Mrs Dawn Wee Wai Ying Leslie Mah Kim Loong Singapore 048623 Dr Wee Li Ann NOMINATING COMMITTEE AUDITOR Non-Executive & Chairman Ernst & Young LLP Independent Chairman Sam Chong Keen One Rafﬂes Quay Sam Chong Keen Members North Tower, Level 18 Tay Puan Siong Singapore 048583 Independent Directors Wee Kok Wah Audit Partner: Vincent Toong Tay Puan Siong (since the ﬁnancial year ended Goh Chee Wee COMPANY SECRETARIES 30 April 2015) Leslie Mah Kim Loong Lo Swee Oi Kazumichi Mandai Michelle Fiona Heng PRINCIPAL BANKERS United Overseas Bank Limited AUDIT COMMITTEE REGISTERED OFFICE Malayan Banking Berhad Chairman 19 Lok Yang Way TMB Bank Public Company Tay Puan Siong Singapore 628635 Limited Members Telephone: (65) 6268 3111 Bangkok Bank Public Company Sam Chong Keen Facsimile: (65) 6264 4708 / Limited Leslie Mah Kim Loong (65) 6264 0148 Kasikornbank Public Company Email:stcl@stamfordtyres.com Limited Website:www.stamfordtyres.com The Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited ANNUAL REPORT 2019

Dear Shareholders,

Financial year 2019 was one of the most challenging we have encountered in recent memory. I will try to give a clear picture of how things went. The South East Asian markets have been going through consolidation as the ASEAN-China Free Trade Agreement lowered tariffs for hundreds of products, including tyres, from China. This created a more open market environment with increased competition and oversupply in South East Asia, which made up 83% of the Group's tyre and wheels distribution business.

In response, we have added Chinese tyre brands into our line-up of offerings, and they make up 30% of our budget tyre sales, mainly for truck and commercial tyres. I am pleased that our car ﬂeet and leases businesses have been expanding, and that's where we see increased demand for our budget tyres.

To adapt to the changing environment, we also have consolidated our position by

STAMFORD TYRES CORPORATION LIMITED

tightening operating costs and focused on improving customer service and continued to provide value-added services.

Malaysia continues to be one of the more important and proﬁtable markets for us.

Particularly in Malaysia, we have encountered strong competition and an oversupply of tyres. We will continue to ﬁnd more value- adding opportunities to improve the proﬁtability of the Group.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

All told, Stamford Tyres' group revenue dipped 5.5% year-on-year in FY2019 to $234.2 million primarily due to lower sales in South East Asia and North Asia. We have exited the China market due to continued losses for the past one and a half years.

Group gross margin fell from 25.0% in FY2018 to 21.8% in FY2019. This drop of nearly 3 percentage points may not appear impactful but against the large absolute revenue of our Group, the effect on our pre-tax proﬁt was signiﬁcant. Basically, we were selling proportionately more budget tyres to meet the market demand and there

was no shortage of tyres in the markets.

So, pre-tax proﬁt fell 72.8% to $2.2 million, out of which we then paid a hefty $1.8 million as tax.

As a result, the Group's net proﬁt after tax attributable to equity holders came in at $0.5 million, a 90.9% fall.

Given the tough business environment, we took steps to right-size our operations and this is reﬂected in the lowering of operating costs. Total operating expenses decreased by 11.0% to $52.9 million in FY19 compared to $59.4 million in FY18. The decrease was mainly due to lower staff costs, as well as lower operating lease rentals, upkeep and maintenance, marketing and distribution costs and write-back of inventory obsolescence. Please refer to the Financial and Operations Review section of this annual report for more information.

OUTLOOK

While the dynamics of the South East Asian market, especially Malaysia, have evolved, we remain cautiously optimistic, given the growing