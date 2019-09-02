Log in
STAMFORD TYRES CORP LTD

(STAS)
Stamford Tyres : Changes To Composition Of The Board And Board Committees

0
09/02/2019 | 07:00am EDT

Stamford Tyres Corporation Ltd

19 Lok Yang Way Jurong Singapore 628635 Tel (65)6268 3111 Fax (65)6264 0148 /6264 4708

Email stcl@stamfordtyres.comRCB Reg. No.: 198904416M

CHANGES TO COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD AND BOARD COMMITTEES

_________________________________________________________________________

The Board of Directors of Stamford Tyres Corporation Limited ("the Company") wishes to announce the following changes to the Board and Board Committees:

  1. Cessation of Mr Tay Puan Siong as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company with effect from 2 September 2019. Mr Tay will also step down as Chairman of the Audit Committee and member of the Nominating Committee effective from 2 September 2019.
  2. Cessation of Mr Goh Chee Wee as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company with effect from 2 September 2019. Mr Goh will also step down as member of the Remuneration Committee effective from 2 September 2019.

The Board would like to place on record its deepest gratitude and appreciation to Mr Tay Puan Siong and Mr Goh Chee Wee, who has each served more than 20 years on the Board, for their long service and invaluable contributions during their tenure of office.

The detailed template announcements pursuant to Rule 704(7) of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST pertaining to the cessation of Mr Tay Puan Siong and Mr Goh Chee Wee as directors will be released separately to the SGX-ST.

Following the above changes, there will be 6 Directors on the Board, namely:

Mr Sam Chong Keen (Non-Executive Independent Chairman)

Mr Wee Kok Wah (Executive President)

Mrs Dawn Wee Wai Ying (Executive Director)

Dr Wee Li Ann (Executive Director)

Mr Leslie Mah Kim Loong (Non-Executive Independent Director)

Mr Kazumichi Mandai (Non-Executive Independent Director)

Stamford Tyres Corporation Ltd

19 Lok Yang Way Jurong Singapore 628635 Tel (65)6268 3111 Fax (65)6264 0148 /6264 4708

Email stcl@stamfordtyres.comRCB Reg. No.: 198904416M

In conjunction with the aforesaid changes, effective 2 September 2019, Mr Leslie Mah Kim Loong will be appointed as the Chairman of the Audit Committee and a member of the Nominating Committee, while Mr Kazumichi Mandai will be appointed as a member of the Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee. As such, with effect from 2 September 2019, the Board Committees will be reconstituted as follows:-

Audit Committee

Mr Leslie Mah Kim Loong (Chairman)

Mr Sam Chong Keen (Member)

Mr Kazumichi Mandai (Member)

Nominating Committee

Mr Sam Chong Keen (Chairman)

Mr Wee Kok Wah (Member)

Mr Leslie Mah Kim Loong (Member)

Remuneration Committee

Mr Sam Chong Keen (Chairman)

Mr Leslie Mah Kim Loong (Member)

Mr Kazumichi Mandai (Member)

By Order of the Board

Michelle Heng

Company Secretary

2 September 2019

Disclaimer

Stamford Tyres Corporation Ltd. published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 10:59:04 UTC
