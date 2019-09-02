Stamford Tyres : Changes To Composition Of The Board And Board Committees

Stamford Tyres Corporation Ltd

CHANGES TO COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD AND BOARD COMMITTEES

The Board of Directors of Stamford Tyres Corporation Limited ("the Company") wishes to announce the following changes to the Board and Board Committees:

Cessation of Mr Tay Puan Siong as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company with effect from 2 September 2019. Mr Tay will also step down as Chairman of the Audit Committee and member of the Nominating Committee effective from 2 September 2019. Cessation of Mr Goh Chee Wee as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company with effect from 2 September 2019. Mr Goh will also step down as member of the Remuneration Committee effective from 2 September 2019.

The Board would like to place on record its deepest gratitude and appreciation to Mr Tay Puan Siong and Mr Goh Chee Wee, who has each served more than 20 years on the Board, for their long service and invaluable contributions during their tenure of office.

The detailed template announcements pursuant to Rule 704(7) of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST pertaining to the cessation of Mr Tay Puan Siong and Mr Goh Chee Wee as directors will be released separately to the SGX-ST.

Following the above changes, there will be 6 Directors on the Board, namely:

Mr Sam Chong Keen (Non-Executive Independent Chairman)

Mr Wee Kok Wah (Executive President)

Mrs Dawn Wee Wai Ying (Executive Director)

Dr Wee Li Ann (Executive Director)

Mr Leslie Mah Kim Loong (Non-Executive Independent Director)

Mr Kazumichi Mandai (Non-Executive Independent Director)