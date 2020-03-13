Stamford Tyres : Notification Of Cessation Of Quarterly Reporting And Next Financial Results Announcement

STAMFORD TYRES CORPORATION LIMITED

Company Registration No.: 198904416M

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

NOTIFICATION OF CESSATION OF QUARTERLY REPORTING AND NEXT

FINANCIAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

The Board of Directors of Stamford Tyres Corporation Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to inform shareholders that the Company will be ceasing quarterly reporting of its financial results with immediate effect following the recent amendments to the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited Main Board Rules which took effect from 7 February 2020.

The Board believes that a half-yearly financial reporting cycle, observation of strengthened disclosure requirements and its continuing disclosure obligations to keep shareholders updated as and when appropriate, should there be any material developments relating to the Company or the Group, are sufficient to keep the market informed of the Company or the Group's state of affairs.

Accordingly, the Company will not be announcing its financial statements for the third quarter for the financial period ended 31 January 2020. The Company's next results release shall be in respect of the full financial year ending 30 April 2020, which will be announced on the SGXNET by 29 June 2020.

Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Board would like to assure the shareholders that the Company will comply with its continuing disclosure obligations to keep the shareholders updated as and when appropriate, should there be any material developments (financial or otherwise) relating to the Company or the Group.

By Order of the Board

Michelle Heng

Company Secretary

13 March 2020