Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Stamps.com Inc.    STMP

STAMPS.COM INC.

(STMP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates Whether Stamps.com® (STMP) Violated Securities Laws

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2019 | 12:22am EST

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP announces an investigation of Stamps.com® (Nasdaq: STMP) for possible violations of securities laws.

If you lost money on your Stamps.com investment, you are encouraged to contact us at: http://ademilaw.com/case/stampscom or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995.  There is no cost to you.

The investigation focuses on whether Stamps.com violated securities laws by failing to tell investors that Stamps.com was attempting to negotiate a non-exclusive relationship with U.S. Postal Service, that USPS was not willing to enter into a non-exclusive contract, and that the failure to renew an exclusive relationship with USPS would result in large declines in Stamps.com's financial performance in 2019.

If you lost money on your Stamps.com investment and want additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or http://ademilaw.com/case/stampscom.                        

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP specializes in protecting investor rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-alert-ademi--oreilly-llp-investigates-whether-stampscom-stmp-violated-securities-laws-300800217.html

SOURCE Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STAMPS.COM INC.
12:22aAdemi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates Whether Stamps.com® (STMP) Violated Securi..
PR
02/21STAMPS.COM : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/21STAMPS.COM : Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Results
BU
02/18STAMPS.COM INC. : annual earnings release
02/12STAMPS.COM : Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results Call Invitation
BU
01/24SHIPWORKS : Enhances Software and Launches The Works
BU
01/22NEW YEAR, NEW SHIPPING RATES : ShippingEasy Launches 2019 Rate Change Guide for ..
BU
2018Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within LiveXLive Media, Rockwell Auto..
AQ
2018STAMPS COM : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
AQ
2018STAMPS.COM : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.