Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Stamps.com Inc.    STMP

STAMPS.COM INC.

(STMP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Stamps.com, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2019 | 09:48pm EST

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Stamps.com, Inc. (“Stamps.com” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: STMP) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Stamps.com’s financial performance was based upon the manipulation of a USPS program that utilizes up to $235 million each year. This caused the Company’s business to be unsustainable and its financial results to be misleading. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Stamps.com, investors suffered damages.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STAMPS.COM INC.
09:48pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
06:57pSTAMPS COM : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Cl..
BU
03/07STAMPS COM : RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Stamps.com Inc.
PR
03/07STMP LAWSUIT NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Reminds Stamps.com, Inc. Investors of Impor..
BU
03/06Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
03/06ROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Stamps.com, Inc. (STMP) Sued for Misleading Shareholders
BU
03/05GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Stamps.com, I..
BU
03/04FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Agains..
BU
03/04Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Stamps.co..
BU
03/04IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 555 M
EBIT 2019 143 M
Net income 2019 58,7 M
Finance 2019 302 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 28,04
P/E ratio 2020 16,89
EV / Sales 2019 2,22x
EV / Sales 2020 1,51x
Capitalization 1 532 M
Chart STAMPS.COM INC.
Duration : Period :
Stamps.com Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STAMPS.COM INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 120 $
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth Thomas McBride Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kyle Huebner President
Jeff Carberry Chief Financial Officer
Jonathan Bourgoine Chief Technology Officer
G. Bradford Jones Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STAMPS.COM INC.-43.83%1 532
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD9.97%430 228
NETFLIX31.73%153 945
NASPERS LIMITED9.70%96 264
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA23.51%25 382
IQIYI INC77.40%19 090
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.