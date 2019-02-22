Log in
Stamps.com Inc.    STMP

STAMPS.COM INC.

(STMP)
Investigation of Stamps.com Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

02/22/2019 | 03:00pm EST

Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether certain statements made by Stamps.com Inc. (“Stamps.com” or the “Company”)(NASDAQ: STMP) complied with federal securities laws. On February 21, 2019, Stamps.com announced it has discontinued its shipping partnership with the USPS. The price of Stamps.com stock declined following the news.

If you purchased Stamps.com shares and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Marshall P. Dees, Esq. at mdees@holzerlaw.com, or by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 to discuss your legal rights.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC is an Atlanta, Georgia law firm that dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey D. Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.


© Business Wire 2019
