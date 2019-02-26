Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Announces Investigation Of Stamps.com Inc.

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Stamps.com Inc. ("Stamps.com" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: STMP). Investors who purchased Stamps.com securities may be affected.
On February 21, 2019 after the market closed, Stamps.com announced that its shipping partnership with the U.S. Postal Service (the "USPS") has ended and that the USPS has not agreed to accept any proposed terms of partnership. During a conference call to discuss the Company's earnings, Stamps.com's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Kenneth Thomas McBride, stated "[w]e will no longer be exclusive to the USPS and that's non-negotiable."
Following this news, the Company's share price fell $114.43 per share, or 57.8%, to close at $83.65 per share.
