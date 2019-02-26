Log in
STAMPS.COM INC.

(STMP)
Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Announces Investigation Of Stamps.com Inc.

0
02/26/2019 | 02:16pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Stamps.com Inc. ("Stamps.com" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: STMP).  Investors who purchased Stamps.com securities may be affected. 

On February 21, 2019 after the market closed, Stamps.com announced that its shipping partnership with the U.S. Postal Service (the "USPS") has ended and that the USPS has not agreed to accept any proposed terms of partnership.  During a conference call to discuss the Company's earnings, Stamps.com's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Kenneth Thomas McBride, stated "[w]e will no longer be exclusive to the USPS and that's non-negotiable."

Following this news, the Company's share price fell $114.43 per share, or 57.8%, to close at $83.65 per share.

If you are an investor and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling 800-290-1952.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com.  If you have any questions about this Notice, your rights, or your interests, please contact:

