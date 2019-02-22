Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Stamps.com Inc.

The law firm of Kirby
McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Stamps.com
Inc. (“Stamps.com” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:STMP).
This investigation concerns whether Stamps.com has violated federal
securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.
On February 21, 2019, Stamps.com announced that its key partnership with
the U.S. Postal Service has ended. On an earnings call, Stamps.com’s
chairman and CEO, Kenneth Thomas McBride, stated, “We will no longer be
exclusive to the USPS and that’s non-negotiable.”
On this news, Stamps.com’s share price fell $114.43 per share or
approximately 57.7%, to close at $83.65 on February 22, 2019.
