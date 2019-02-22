Log in
Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Stamps.com Inc.

02/22/2019

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Stamps.com Inc. (“Stamps.com” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:STMP). This investigation concerns whether Stamps.com has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On February 21, 2019, Stamps.com announced that its key partnership with the U.S. Postal Service has ended. On an earnings call, Stamps.com’s chairman and CEO, Kenneth Thomas McBride, stated, “We will no longer be exclusive to the USPS and that’s non-negotiable.”

On this news, Stamps.com’s share price fell $114.43 per share or approximately 57.7%, to close at $83.65 on February 22, 2019.

If you acquired Stamps.com securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 685 M
EBIT 2019 280 M
Net income 2019 165 M
Finance 2019 302 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 23,87
P/E ratio 2020 19,62
EV / Sales 2019 4,79x
EV / Sales 2020 3,80x
Capitalization 3 586 M
Technical analysis trends STAMPS.COM INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 285 $
Spread / Average Target 44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth Thomas McBride Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kyle Huebner President
Jeff Carberry Chief Financial Officer
Jonathan Bourgoine Chief Technology Officer
G. Bradford Jones Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STAMPS.COM INC.27.27%3 586
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD8.96%415 804
NETFLIX33.37%155 853
NASPERS LIMITED12.07%97 015
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA30.85%26 874
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP18.56%18 123
