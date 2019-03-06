Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Stamps.com Inc.    STMP

STAMPS.COM INC.

(STMP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Robbins Arroyo LLP: Stamps.com, Inc. (STMP) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 12:34pm EST

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP announces that purchasers of Stamps.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) filed a class action complaint against the company for alleged violations of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 between May 3, 2017 and February 21, 2019. Stamps.com is a provider of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States.

View this information on the law firm's Shareholder Rights Blog: https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/stamps/

Stamps.com Accused of Inflating Revenue and Growth

According to the complaint, Stamps.com repeatedly touted its strong financial results and relationship with USPS. Yet, despite previous claims that its relationship with the postal service was "continuing to be stronger and stronger" and financial forecasts that the company would continue to grow, Stamps.com inexplicably announced in a conference call that it would walk away from its relationship with USPS—despite the fact that USPS-related business accounts for 87% of its revenue. On this news, Stamps.com’s stock plummeted over 50% to close at $83.65 on February 21, 2019. On February 26, it was reported that USPS, not Stamps.com, had decided to terminate the relationship in face of the Stamp.com’s increasing demands and abuse of the USPS’ reseller program.

Stamps.com Shareholders Have Legal Options

Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leo Kandinov at (800) 350-6003, LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com, or via the shareholder information form on the firm's website.

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STAMPS.COM INC.
12:34pROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Stamps.com, Inc. (STMP) Sued for Misleading Shareholders
BU
03/05GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Stamps.com, I..
BU
03/04FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Agains..
BU
03/04Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Stamps.co..
BU
03/04IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
03/01The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against St..
BU
03/01Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit..
BU
03/01STAMPS COM : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
AQ
03/01Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against St..
BU
02/28SCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Files Securities Class Action Against Stamps...
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 555 M
EBIT 2019 143 M
Net income 2019 58,7 M
Finance 2019 302 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 30,20
P/E ratio 2020 18,18
EV / Sales 2019 2,43x
EV / Sales 2020 1,69x
Capitalization 1 650 M
Chart STAMPS.COM INC.
Duration : Period :
Stamps.com Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STAMPS.COM INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 120 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth Thomas McBride Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kyle Huebner President
Jeff Carberry Chief Financial Officer
Jonathan Bourgoine Chief Technology Officer
G. Bradford Jones Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STAMPS.COM INC.-41.98%1 650
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD14.80%437 958
NETFLIX32.39%154 687
NASPERS LIMITED12.68%97 400
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA26.52%25 954
IQIYI INC84.70%19 872
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.