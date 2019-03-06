Robbins Arroyo LLP: Stamps.com, Inc. (STMP) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP announces that purchasers of Stamps.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) filed a class action complaint against the company for alleged violations of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 between May 3, 2017 and February 21, 2019. Stamps.com is a provider of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States.

Stamps.com Accused of Inflating Revenue and Growth

According to the complaint, Stamps.com repeatedly touted its strong financial results and relationship with USPS. Yet, despite previous claims that its relationship with the postal service was "continuing to be stronger and stronger" and financial forecasts that the company would continue to grow, Stamps.com inexplicably announced in a conference call that it would walk away from its relationship with USPS—despite the fact that USPS-related business accounts for 87% of its revenue. On this news, Stamps.com’s stock plummeted over 50% to close at $83.65 on February 21, 2019. On February 26, it was reported that USPS, not Stamps.com, had decided to terminate the relationship in face of the Stamp.com’s increasing demands and abuse of the USPS’ reseller program.

Stamps.com Shareholders Have Legal Options

