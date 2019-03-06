Robbins Arroyo LLP: Stamps.com, Inc. (STMP) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins
Arroyo LLP announces that purchasers of Stamps.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:
STMP) filed a class action complaint against the company for alleged
violations of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 between May 3,
2017 and February 21, 2019. Stamps.com is a provider of Internet-based
mailing and shipping solutions in the United States.
View this information on the law firm's Shareholder Rights Blog: https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/stamps/
Stamps.com Accused of Inflating Revenue and Growth
According to the complaint, Stamps.com repeatedly touted its strong
financial results and relationship with USPS. Yet, despite previous
claims that its relationship with the postal service was "continuing to
be stronger and stronger" and financial forecasts that the company would
continue to grow, Stamps.com inexplicably announced in a conference call
that it would walk away from its relationship with USPS—despite the fact
that USPS-related business accounts for 87% of its revenue. On
this news, Stamps.com’s stock plummeted over 50% to close at $83.65 on
February 21, 2019. On February 26, it was reported that USPS, not
Stamps.com, had decided to terminate the relationship in face of the
Stamp.com’s increasing demands and abuse of the USPS’ reseller program.
Stamps.com Shareholders Have Legal Options
Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their
rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leo Kandinov at (800)
350-6003, LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com,
or via the shareholder
information form on the firm's website.
Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder
rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors
in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has
helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves
and the companies in which they have invested.
Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190306005641/en/