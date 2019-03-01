Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Stamps.com Inc.    STMP

STAMPS.COM INC.

(STMP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Stamps.com, Inc. – STMP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/01/2019 | 05:20pm EST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Stamps.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) from May 3, 2017 through February 21, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Stamps.com investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Stamps.com class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1524.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Stamps.com’s financial results depended on the manipulation of a United States Postal Service (“USPS”) program that cost USPS an estimated $235 million per year; and (2) as a result, Stamps.com’s business was unsustainable and its financial results were highly misleading. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 29, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1524.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STAMPS.COM INC.
05:20pRosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against St..
BU
02/28SCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Files Securities Class Action Against Stamps...
BU
02/26INVESTOR ALERT : Kaplan Fox Announces Investigation Of Stamps.com Inc.
PR
02/25SCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Announces Investigation into Stamps.com, Inc.
BU
02/22Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against ..
BU
02/22STAMPS Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceedin..
PR
02/22Kraft and Stamps.com post big losses while Zillow jumps
AQ
02/22MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Logs Longest Weekly Win Streak Since 1995 On Optimism Ov..
DJ
02/22Investigation of Stamps.com Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC
BU
02/22STAMPS COM : Former California Deputy Attorney General and Special Counsel with ..
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 555 M
EBIT 2019 143 M
Net income 2019 58,7 M
Finance 2019 302 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 30,15
P/E ratio 2020 18,15
EV / Sales 2019 2,52x
EV / Sales 2020 1,77x
Capitalization 1 701 M
Chart STAMPS.COM INC.
Duration : Period :
Stamps.com Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STAMPS.COM INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 120 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth Thomas McBride Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kyle Huebner President
Jeff Carberry Chief Financial Officer
Jonathan Bourgoine Chief Technology Officer
G. Bradford Jones Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STAMPS.COM INC.-40.91%1 701
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD6.67%406 373
NETFLIX33.79%156 346
NASPERS LIMITED8.76%95 890
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA23.47%25 345
IQIYI INC82.65%19 655
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.