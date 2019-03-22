Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Stamps.com Inc.    STMP

STAMPS.COM INC.

(STMP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

STAMPS.COM SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $500,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Stamps.com, Inc. - STMP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/22/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until April 29, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Stamps.com, Inc. (NasdaqGS: STMP), if they purchased the Company’s shares between May 3, 2017 and February 21, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Stamps.com and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-stmp/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by April 29, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

Stamps.com and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On February 21, 2019, the Company announced its 4Q and FY 2018 financial results, also disclosing the termination of its shipping partnership with the U.S. Postal Service, a vital relationship that accounts for approximately 87 percent of the Company’s revenue, and that revenue for 2019 was expected to decrease by 5.4%.

On this news, the price of Stamps.com’s shares plummeted.

The case is Grabisch v. Stamps.com, Inc., 19-cv-01497.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STAMPS.COM INC.
03/22STAMPS.COM SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORM : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
03/21Rosen Law Firm Reminds Stamps.com, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Se..
PR
03/13GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Act..
BU
03/11LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
PR
03/11DEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
03/11STAMPS.COM : Announces Share Repurchase Plan
BU
03/08INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
03/08STAMPS COM : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Cl..
BU
03/07STAMPS COM : RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Stamps.com Inc.
PR
03/07STMP LAWSUIT NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Reminds Stamps.com, Inc. Investors of Impor..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 555 M
EBIT 2019 143 M
Net income 2019 58,7 M
Finance 2019 302 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 27,63
P/E ratio 2020 16,94
EV / Sales 2019 2,18x
EV / Sales 2020 1,48x
Capitalization 1 510 M
Chart STAMPS.COM INC.
Duration : Period :
Stamps.com Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STAMPS.COM INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 120 $
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth Thomas McBride Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kyle Huebner President
Jeff Carberry Chief Financial Officer
Jonathan Bourgoine Chief Technology Officer
G. Bradford Jones Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STAMPS.COM INC.-44.65%1 510
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD15.76%439 522
NETFLIX41.19%164 978
NASPERS LIMITED17.07%96 858
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP - ADR32.00%28 506
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA26.86%26 054
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.