STAMPS.COM SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $500,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Stamps.com, Inc. - STMP

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General
of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until
April 29, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities
class action lawsuit against Stamps.com, Inc. (NasdaqGS: STMP), if they
purchased the Company’s shares between May 3, 2017 and February 21,
2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the
United States District Court for the Central District of California.
About the Lawsuit
Stamps.com and certain of its executives are charged with failing to
disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal
securities laws.
On February 21, 2019, the Company announced its 4Q and FY 2018 financial
results, also disclosing the termination of its shipping partnership
with the U.S. Postal Service, a vital relationship that accounts for
approximately 87 percent of the Company’s revenue, and that revenue for
2019 was expected to decrease by 5.4%.
On this news, the price of Stamps.com’s shares plummeted.
The case is Grabisch v. Stamps.com, Inc., 19-cv-01497.
