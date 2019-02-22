Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Stamps.com Inc.    STMP

STAMPS.COM INC.

(STMP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

STAMPS Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Stamps.com Inc. To Contact The Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2019 | 05:12pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Stamps.com Inc. ("Stamps" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: STMP).

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP. (PRNewsfoto/Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP)

If you invested in Stamps stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/STMP.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

CONTACT:
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn:  Richard Gonnello, Esq.
rgonnello@faruqilaw.com
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

Attorney Advertising.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com).  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.  We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case.  All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stamps-investor-alert-faruqi--faruqi-llp-encourages-investors-who-suffered-losses-exceeding-50-000-investing-in-stampscom-inc-to-contact-the-firm-300800551.html

SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STAMPS.COM INC.
05:12pSTAMPS Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceedin..
PR
04:50pKraft and Stamps.com post big losses while Zillow jumps
AQ
04:50pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Logs Longest Weekly Win Streak Since 1995 On Optimism Ov..
DJ
03:00pInvestigation of Stamps.com Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC
BU
08:16aSTAMPS COM : Former California Deputy Attorney General and Special Counsel with ..
PR
06:07aSTAMPS.COM INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Direct..
AQ
12:22aAdemi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates Whether Stamps.com® (STMP) Violated Securi..
PR
02/21STAMPS.COM : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/21STAMPS.COM : Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Results
BU
02/18STAMPS.COM INC. : annual earnings release
More news
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.