ShippingEasy : Launches First-to-Market Multi-Channel Customer Marketing Suite

ShippingEasy,
the leading provider of cloud-based shipping, inventory management, and
customer marketing solutions for e-commerce sellers, has announced an
unmatched suite of new features for its Customer Marketing solution. The
multi-channel suite is designed to allow online sellers of all sizes,
particularly those who sell on Amazon and Shopify, to put their data to
work in order to better understand customers and build repeat business.
ShippingEasy’s Customer Marketing solution provides customer insights,
segmentation, and lifecycle analytics that can then be leveraged to set
up regular or trigger-based email campaigns to generate reviews, build
awareness of related products, and increase repeat business.
ShippingEasy’s expanded Customer Marketing suite includes:
Amazon Feedback Management
Recent research has found that as many as 76 percent of customers are
inclined NOT to buy an item if there’s not a review or rating associated
with it. 7 in 10 people indicated that a brand’s response to an online
consumer review changed their perception of a brand. Feedback management
in e-commerce is as important as ever. ShippingEasy’s Amazon Feedback
Management offers e-commerce sellers the opportunity to boost their
feedback and reputation with automated, personalized seller and product
review emails timed to match delivery and experience patterns.
E-commerce sellers can now track their feedback in a robust, single-view
dashboard.
This is crucial for Amazon sellers, as 51% of US digital buyers trust
Amazon the most for useful product information. Amazon has specific
rules set out for its sellers to follow, and ShippingEasy’s fully
compliant Amazon Feedback Management takes the worry out of soliciting
feedback.
“Feedback drives sales on Amazon and keeps e-commerce sellers
competitive,” said Chris Vaughn, VP Marketing, ShippingEasy. “Now,
online sellers can automatically solicit seller and product reviews,
manage and respond to feedback faster, and grow revenue. All of this in
one platform, without the hassle of multiple solutions. This saves
sellers potentially hundreds of dollars over other software solutions
while also reaping the benefits of a multi-channel solution.
ShippingEasy is the only email service provider that offers full Amazon
feedback management with alerts, review metrics, and product health
monitoring, as well as a dashboard to manage an entire reputation. All
of this is available alongside regular and automated campaigns for other
selling channels.”
Easy Drag & Drop Template Builder
Sending emails to customers has never been easier. In 10 minutes or
less, e-commerce sellers can create beautiful, custom email campaigns,
then preview templates for phone, tablet or desktop. The solution also
comes with professional, attention-grabbing pre-built templates.
Advanced features include personalized variables, social media library,
embedded video, and more.
Powerful Segmentation Rules
E-commerce sellers can take control of their messaging and deliver
meaningful content to the most impactful audience. Lists can be
segmented by customer type, shopping data, products purchased, amount
spent, location, and more. Information is automatically updated when new
order data is received, and categorized by segments like prospects,
recent, repeat, and inactive customers.
Shopify Abandoned Cart Email Campaigns
ShippingEasy analyzed Shopify abandoned cart data just for ShippingEasy
customers who aren’t using abandoned cart emails. The total value of
these Shopify abandoned carts is tens of millions of dollars. Lost
revenue like this can now be reclaimed automatically using
ShippingEasy’s Customer Marketing solution. The solution makes it easy
to build beautiful emails that trigger within an hour after cart
abandonment (or at a customized time dictated by the Shopify seller) to
convert a customer.
More About Customer Marketing
ShippingEasy’s Customer
Marketing solution provides customer insights, segmentation, and
lifecycle analytics that can then be leveraged to set up regular or
trigger-based email campaigns to generate reviews, build awareness of
related products, and increase repeat business. Working with successful
e-commerce sellers, ShippingEasy has identified the most effective
campaigns to achieve sales goals, all of which can be set up in merely a
few clicks. Full features include Contact Management, Automated Email
Campaigns, Regular Email Campaigns, Product Recommendations, Marketing
Dashboard / Analytics, Amazon Feedback Management, Customer Order
Reminders, and Win-back Campaigns.
“There’s not another multi-channel tool on the market for review and
management like ShippingEasy’s platform, which is designed to put
e-commerce data to work,” said Vaughn. “Data does nothing if it’s not
captured and utilized properly. ShippingEasy’s built-in customer
marketing features employ customer and order data for targeted email
marketing and product review management. No longer do all these
capabilities need to exist behind disparate logins and invoices.
ShippingEasy is a complete, one-stop solution for increasing reviews and
product visibility in the same place online sellers process shipping and
inventory.”
About ShippingEasy
ShippingEasy
provides the only complete solution for e-commerce merchants to automate
order imports and shipping, manage inventory, and increase sales through
customer email marketing and online reviews. Powerful integrations with
leading online channels such as Amazon, eBay, Etsy, Walmart, Shopify,
Magento, WooCommerce and many others allow merchants to manage orders,
products and customers from everywhere they sell—all in one place. The
inclusion of email marketing and inventory management solutions—plus
award-winning support from great humans in Austin, Texas—lets tens of
thousands of online merchants streamline their businesses and increase
orders through a complete solution that provides far more than
best-in-class shipping solutions. ShippingEasy is a wholly-owned
subsidiary of Stamps.com (Nasdaq: STMP).
