Stamps.com : Appoints Katie May to Board of Directors

Stamps.com® (NASDAQ: STMP), the leading provider of postage online and shipping software, today announced the appointment of Katie May to its Board of Directors. As founder and chief executive of multiple successful start-ups, Mrs. May brings with her more than 20 years of experience building high-performing business models with disruptive technologies. She has a long track record of driving significant customer and revenue growth.

“We’re pleased to welcome Katie to the Board of Directors,” said Stamps.com Chairman and CEO Ken McBride. “She brings a wealth of start-up knowledge and a solid track record of delivering exceptional results. We’re thrilled to be able to benefit from Katie’s deep level of experience in the world of e-commerce as we look ahead to exciting, new growth opportunities in the future for Stamps.com.”

Currently, Mrs. May is the CEO of e-commerce SaaS company ShippingEasy.com where she has served as the chief executive since 2012. Under her leadership, ShippingEasy.com quickly grew to a $30M business within 5 years before being acquired by Stamps.com in 2016.

Prior to her success with ShippingEasy, Mrs. May founded Kidspot.com.au, where she presided as CEO over the thriving start-up from 2005-2011 until its sale to News Corp. Her successful streak of start-ups and exits also includes SEEK.com.au, which became the number one job site in Australia during Mrs. May’s tenure as CMO. She also brings more than 12 years of experience as a board member to her new appointment.

Earlier in her career, Mrs. May honed her marketing and financial skills at Arthur Anderson, Philip Morris and Booz & Company.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com (NASDAQ: STMP) is the leading provider of postage online and shipping software solutions to customers including consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprises, and high volume shippers. Stamps.com offers solutions that help businesses run their shipping operations more smoothly and function more successfully under the brand names Stamps.com, Endicia®, ShipStation®, ShippingEasy®, ShipWorks®, and MetaPack™. Stamps.com’s family of brands provides seamless access to mailing and shipping services through integrations with more than 500 unique partner applications.

