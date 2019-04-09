Stamps.com : Appoints Katie May to Board of Directors

Stamps.com® (NASDAQ: STMP), the leading provider of postage
online and shipping
software, today announced the appointment of Katie May to its Board
of Directors. As founder and chief executive of multiple successful
start-ups, Mrs. May brings with her more than 20 years of experience
building high-performing business models with disruptive technologies.
She has a long track record of driving significant customer and revenue
growth.
This press release features multimedia.
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190409006010/en/
Katie May, ShippingEasy CEO (Photo: Business Wire)
“We’re pleased to welcome Katie to the Board of Directors,” said
Stamps.com Chairman and CEO Ken McBride. “She brings a wealth of
start-up knowledge and a solid track record of delivering exceptional
results. We’re thrilled to be able to benefit from Katie’s deep level of
experience in the world of e-commerce as we look ahead to exciting, new
growth opportunities in the future for Stamps.com.”
Currently, Mrs. May is the CEO of e-commerce SaaS company
ShippingEasy.com where she has served as the chief executive since 2012.
Under her leadership, ShippingEasy.com quickly grew to a $30M business
within 5 years before being acquired by Stamps.com in 2016.
Prior to her success with ShippingEasy, Mrs. May founded Kidspot.com.au,
where she presided as CEO over the thriving start-up from 2005-2011
until its sale to News Corp. Her successful streak of start-ups and
exits also includes SEEK.com.au, which became the number one job site in
Australia during Mrs. May’s tenure as CMO. She also brings more than 12
years of experience as a board member to her new appointment.
Earlier in her career, Mrs. May honed her marketing and financial skills
at Arthur Anderson, Philip Morris and Booz & Company.
About Stamps.com
Stamps.com
(NASDAQ: STMP) is the leading provider of postage online and shipping
software solutions to customers including consumers, small businesses,
e-commerce shippers, enterprises, and high volume shippers. Stamps.com
offers solutions that help businesses run their shipping operations more
smoothly and function more successfully under the brand names
Stamps.com, Endicia®, ShipStation®, ShippingEasy®, ShipWorks®, and
MetaPack™. Stamps.com’s family of brands provides seamless access to
mailing and shipping services through integrations with more than 500
unique partner applications.
