Stamps.com : Generates Sales of Over $4 Million in Last Week Tonight Custom Postage Stamps in Support of the USPS

07/02/2020 | 08:32am EDT

Stamps.com announced today that they have sold over $4 million in Last Week Tonight custom postage stamps in support of the U.S. Postal Service. On the May 10th episode of Last Week Tonight, John Oliver dedicated a segment to the long history of the USPS focusing on the Postal Service delivering 48% of the world’s mail and packages to every address in the United States including underserved rural areas, and discussing the importance the local Post Office plays as a valuable hub for many American communities.

In further support of the USPS, the Last Week Tonight team worked with Stamps.com to create and sell a custom sheet of 20 postage stamps featuring images of fan favorite mascots who have appeared on Last Week Tonight including Chiijohn and Mr. Nutterbutter.

“We are proud to support John Oliver and the Last Week Tonight team in their efforts to raise awareness and attention to the essential services provided by the U.S. Postal Service,” said Ken McBride, Chairman and CEO of Stamps.com. “We have been proud partners of the USPS for over 20 years and understand their great importance to American society.”

With the purchase of each sheet of stamps for $14.00, $11.00 is paid to the USPS for the postage value itself and $3.00 is used for production and shipping costs by Stamps.com.

Stamps.com assumed all labor costs and removed any profits from the production of the Last Week Tonight stamps. The promotion has generated over $475,000 in additional proceeds after Stamps.com production and shipping costs that will be donated to the Postal Employees Relief Fund, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization operated by the various management and union organizations of the U.S. Postal Service to benefit postal employees. The Fund has provided thousands of grants totaling millions of dollars to active and retired postal employees impacted by hurricanes, typhoons, earthquakes, floods, tornadoes, wildfires and isolated house fires.

About Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Celebrating its 7th season on HBO, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver is a popular news-comedy show airing on Sunday nights. The series has received a staggering 16 Emmys® since its premiere in 2014. Season six of the series received four Emmys®, including Outstanding Variety Talk Series for the fourth year in a row, as well as Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series, Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming and Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com (NASDAQ: STMP) is the leading provider of postage online and shipping software solutions to customers including consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprises, and high volume shippers. Stamps.com offers solutions that help businesses run their shipping operations more smoothly and function more successfully under the brand names Stamps.com, Endicia®, ShipStation®, ShipEngine®, ShippingEasy®, ShipWorks®, GlobalPost and Metapack™. Stamps.com’s family of brands provides seamless access to mailing and shipping services through integrations with more than 500 unique partner applications.


© Business Wire 2020
