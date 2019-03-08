Stamps com : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Stamps.com, Inc. Investors (STMP)

Glancy
Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a national investors rights law
firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of
investors that acquired Stamps.com, Inc. (“Stamps.com” or the “Company”)
(NASDAQ: STMP)
securities between May 3, 2017 and February 21, 2019,
inclusive (the “Class Period”). Stamps.com investors have until April
29, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to
participate.
If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any
questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with
respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at
310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com,
or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.
On February 21, 2019, Stamps.com announced that its key partnership with
the U.S. Postal Service ended. On an earnings call, Stamps.com’s
chairman and Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Thomas McBride stated that,
“We will no longer be exclusive to the USPS and that’s non-negotiable.”
USPS-related business accounts for 87 percent of the Company’s revenue.
The Company further announced that 2019 revenue was expected to decline
5.4%. On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $114.43, or nearly
58%, to close at $83.65 on February 22, 2019, thereby injuring investors.
The Complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants made
materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose
that: (1) the Company's financial results depended on the manipulation
of a USPS program that cost USPS an estimated $235 million per year; and
(2) as a result, the Company's business was unsustainable and its
financial results were highly misleading.
Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.
If you purchased shares of Stamps.com during the Class Period you may
move the Court no later than April 29, 2019 to ask the Court
to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need
not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice
or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish
to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning
this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these
matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century
Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150,
Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com,
or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.
If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone
number and number of shares purchased.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190308005545/en/