STAMPS.COM INC.

STAMPS.COM INC.

(STMP)
  Report  
News 
News

Stamps.com : Launches New GlobalPost International Shipping Services to Ease Uncertainty About Possible USPS International Shipping Disruptions

0
09/05/2019 | 05:31pm EDT

In response to the growing concern over the United States leaving the Universal Postal Union (UPU), Stamps.com® has unveiled new GlobalPost international shipping services. These services are not reliant on U.S. relationships with the UPU and will ensure that businesses can continue to ship internationally without disruption, while still receiving similar transit times, customs clearances and competitive rates.

The GlobalPost delivery network leverages partnerships with international postal operators as well as commercial carriers to offer worldwide delivery. GlobalPost services reach over 200 countries and territories and includes features not found in traditional international postal services, including:

  • Global Address Verification: Improve deliverability with real-time address verification
  • No Customs Forms: Send Customs electronically – no forms to print
  • Ship Merchandise in Flats: Save money with international flats/large envelopes
  • Instant Refunds: No more tracking refund requests that can take up to 2 weeks
  • Free Pick-Up Service: Schedule pick-ups when it’s convenient for you (select markets only)
  • Parcel Coverage: $100 Included

“We know customers simply can’t afford disruptions to their shipping services,” said Ken McBride, Chairman and CEO of Stamps.com. “That’s why we’re proud to be able to offer these GlobalPost services to our many international shipping customers who have been concerned about the potential USPS disruption caused by the breakdown of the UPU/U.S. relationship. As always, we’re trying to keep our customers a few steps ahead, especially when it comes to the ever-changing landscape of e-commerce shipping.”

Stamps.com currently offers two variations of the service, GlobalPost Standard International (includes delivery confirmation) and GlobalPost Economy International (only includes tracking into the destination country).

To get more info on GlobalPost international shipping services, visit GoGlobalPost.com or call 1-888-444-1111.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com (NASDAQ: STMP) is the leading provider of postage online and shipping software solutions to customers including consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprises, and high volume shippers. Stamps.com offers solutions that help businesses run their shipping operations more smoothly and function more successfully under the brand names Stamps.com, Endicia®, ShipStation®, ShippingEasy®, ShipWorks®, GlobalPost and MetaPack™. Stamps.com’s family of brands provides seamless access to mailing and shipping services through integrations with more than 500 unique partner applications.


© Business Wire 2019
