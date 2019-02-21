Stamps.com : Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Results

Stamps.com® (Nasdaq: STMP), the leading provider of postage
online and shipping
software, today announced results for the quarter ended December 31,
2018.
Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Highlights
-
Total revenue was $170.2 million, up 29% compared to $132.5 million in
the fourth quarter of 2017.
-
GAAP net income was $42.7 million, up 6% compared to $40.2 million in
the fourth quarter of 2017.
-
GAAP net income per fully diluted share was $2.30, up 7% compared to
$2.15 in the fourth quarter of 2017.
-
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $71.3 million, up 11% compared to $64.1
million in the fourth quarter of 2017.
-
Non-GAAP adjusted income per fully diluted share was $3.73, down 20%
compared to $4.68 in the fourth quarter of 2017.
“We are pleased with our fourth quarter and fiscal 2018 financial
performance,” said Ken McBride, Stamps.com’s Chairman and CEO. “We
achieved strong financial results driven by exceptional execution in our
shipping business and we completed our strategic acquisition of MetaPack
which has positioned Stamps.com as the leading global e-commerce
shipping software company. We are well positioned to successfully
compete on a global scale with a focus on driving long-term value for
our customers, partners and shareholders.”
Fourth Quarter 2018 Detailed Results
Fourth quarter 2018 total revenue was $170.2 million, up 29% compared to
the fourth quarter of 2017. Fourth quarter 2018 Mailing and Shipping
revenue (which includes service, product and insurance revenue but
excludes Customized Postage and Other revenue) was $165.4 million, up
29% versus the fourth quarter of 2017. Fourth quarter 2018 Customized
Postage revenue was $4.8 million, up 23% versus the fourth quarter of
2017.
Fourth quarter 2018 GAAP income from operations was $54.0 million, GAAP
net income was $42.7 million, and GAAP net income per share was $2.30
based on 18.6 million fully diluted shares outstanding. This compares to
fourth quarter 2017 GAAP income from operations of $51.5 million, GAAP
net income of $40.2 million, and GAAP net income per share of $2.15
based on 18.7 million fully diluted shares outstanding. Fourth quarter
2018 GAAP income from operations, GAAP net income, and GAAP income per
fully diluted share increased by 5%, 6% and 7% year-over-year,
respectively.
Fourth quarter 2018 GAAP income from operations included $10.0 million
of non-cash stock-based compensation expense and $5.6 million of
non-cash amortization of acquired intangibles. Fourth quarter 2018 GAAP
net income included $93 thousand of non-cash amortization of debt
issuance costs. Fourth quarter 2018 GAAP income tax expense was $10.6
million and non-GAAP income tax benefit was $0.5 million, resulting in
an $11.1 million non-GAAP tax benefit adjustment. The non-GAAP tax
benefit adjustment primarily reflects the tax impact from reconciling
the projected 2018 non-GAAP effective tax rates used in the prior three
quarters of 2018 to the actual non-GAAP effective tax rate for fiscal
year 2018. See the section later in this release entitled, “About
Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information on how non-GAAP taxes
are calculated. Excluding the non-cash stock-based compensation expense
and non-cash amortization of acquired intangibles, fourth quarter 2018
non-GAAP income from operations was $69.6 million. Also excluding
non-cash amortization of debt issuance costs and including the non-GAAP
tax benefit adjustment, fourth quarter 2018 non-GAAP adjusted income was
$69.4 million or $3.73 per share based on 18.6 million fully diluted
shares outstanding.
Fourth quarter 2017 GAAP income from operations included $7.2 million of
non-cash stock-based compensation expense and $4.0 million of non-cash
amortization of acquired intangibles. Fourth quarter 2017 GAAP net
income included $93 thousand of non-cash amortization of debt issuance
costs. Fourth quarter 2017 GAAP income tax expense was $10.5 million and
non-GAAP income tax benefit was $25.5 million, resulting in a $36.0
million non-GAAP tax benefit adjustment. The non-GAAP tax benefit
adjustment primarily reflects the tax impact from reconciling the
projected 2017 non-GAAP effective tax rates used in the prior three
quarters of 2017 to the actual non-GAAP effective tax rate for fiscal
year 2017. Excluding the non-cash stock-based compensation expense and
non-cash amortization of acquired intangibles, fourth quarter 2017
non-GAAP income from operations was $62.7 million. Also excluding
non-cash amortization of debt issuance costs and including the non-GAAP
tax benefit adjustment, fourth quarter 2017 non-GAAP adjusted income was
$87.5 million or $4.68 per share based on 18.7 million fully diluted
shares outstanding.
Therefore, fourth quarter 2018 non-GAAP income from operations increased
by 11% year-over-year, and non-GAAP adjusted income and non-GAAP
adjusted income per fully diluted share decreased by 21% and 20%
year-over-year, respectively.
Non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP adjusted income, and non-GAAP
adjusted income per share are described further in the “About Non-GAAP
Financial Measures” section of this press release and are reconciled to
the corresponding GAAP measures in the following tables (unaudited):
|
|
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Fourth
Quarter 2018)
|
|
Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All amounts in millions except
|
|
|
|
Stock-Based
|
|
Intangible
|
|
Debt
|
|
|
|
|
per share data:
|
|
GAAP
|
|
Compensation
|
|
Amortization
|
|
Amortization
|
|
Income Tax
|
|
Non-GAAP
|
|
|
Amounts
|
|
Expense
|
|
Expense
|
|
Expense
|
|
Adjustments
|
|
Amounts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of Revenues
|
|
$
|
38.82
|
|
|
$
|
0.96
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
37.86
|
|
Research & Development
|
|
|
17.75
|
|
|
|
2.53
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
15.22
|
|
Sales & Marketing
|
|
|
33.80
|
|
|
|
2.07
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
31.73
|
|
General & Administrative
|
|
|
25.83
|
|
|
|
4.44
|
|
|
|
5.55
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
15.84
|
|
Total Expenses
|
|
|
116.19
|
|
|
|
10.00
|
|
|
|
5.55
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
100.64
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (Loss) from Operations
|
|
|
54.04
|
|
|
|
(10.00
|
)
|
|
|
(5.55
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
69.59
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and Other Income (Loss)
|
|
|
(0.79
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(0.09
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(0.70
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Benefit (Expense) for Income Taxes
|
|
|
(10.58
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(11.06
|
)
|
|
|
0.48
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Income (Loss)
|
|
|
42.66
|
|
|
|
(10.00
|
)
|
|
|
(5.55
|
)
|
|
|
(0.09
|
)
|
|
|
(11.06
|
)
|
|
|
69.37
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
On a diluted per share basis
|
|
$
|
2.30
|
|
|
$
|
(0.54
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.30
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.60
|
)
|
|
$
|
3.73
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares used in per share calculation
|
|
|
18.58
|
|
|
|
18.58
|
|
|
|
18.58
|
|
|
|
18.58
|
|
|
|
18.58
|
|
|
|
18.58
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Fourth
Quarter 2017)
|
|
Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2017
|
|
|
|
Stock-Based
|
|
Intangible
|
|
Debt
|
|
|
|
|
All amounts in millions except
|
|
GAAP
|
|
Compensation
|
|
Amortization
|
|
Amortization
|
|
Income Tax
|
|
Non-GAAP
|
per share data:
|
|
Amounts
|
|
Expense
|
|
Expense
|
|
Expense
|
|
Adjustments
|
|
Amounts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of Revenues
|
|
$
|
20.87
|
|
|
|
0.34
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
20.53
|
|
Research & Development
|
|
|
12.02
|
|
|
|
1.98
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
10.04
|
|
Sales & Marketing
|
|
|
25.20
|
|
|
|
1.09
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
24.11
|
|
General & Administrative
|
|
|
22.87
|
|
|
|
3.75
|
|
|
|
4.00
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
15.12
|
|
Total Expenses
|
|
|
80.96
|
|
|
|
7.16
|
|
|
|
4.00
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
69.81
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (Loss) from Operations
|
|
|
51.50
|
|
|
|
(7.16
|
)
|
|
|
(4.00
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
62.66
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and Other Income (Loss)
|
|
|
(0.79
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(0.09
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(0.69
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Benefit (Expense) for Income Taxes
|
|
|
(10.52
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(36.00
|
)
|
|
|
25.48
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Income (Loss)
|
|
|
40.20
|
|
|
|
(7.16
|
)
|
|
|
(4.00
|
)
|
|
|
(0.09
|
)
|
|
|
(36.00
|
)
|
|
|
87.45
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
On a diluted per share basis
|
|
$
|
2.15
|
|
|
$
|
(0.38
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.21
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.00
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1.93
|
)
|
|
$
|
4.68
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares used in per share calculation
|
|
|
18.70
|
|
|
|
18.70
|
|
|
|
18.70
|
|
|
|
18.70
|
|
|
|
18.70
|
|
|
|
18.70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fourth Quarter GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
Fourth quarter 2018 GAAP net income was $42.7 million, up 6% compared to
$40.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.
Fourth quarter 2018 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $71.3 million, up 11%
compared to $64.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure which is described
further in the “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press
release and is reconciled to GAAP net income in the following table
(unaudited):
|
|
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
Fourth Quarter
|
|
Three Months ended
|
All amounts in millions
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP Net Income (Loss)
|
|
$
|
42.66
|
|
$
|
40.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and Amortization expense
|
|
$
|
7.24
|
|
$
|
5.39
|
Interest & Other Expense (Income), net
|
|
$
|
0.79
|
|
$
|
0.79
|
Income Tax Expense (Benefit), net
|
|
$
|
10.58
|
|
$
|
10.52
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based Compensation Expense
|
|
$
|
10.00
|
|
$
|
7.16
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
71.28
|
|
$
|
64.05
|
|
|
|
|
2018 Detailed Results
2018 total revenue was $586.9 million, up 25% compared to 2017. 2018
Mailing and Shipping revenue (which includes service, product and
insurance revenue but excludes Customized Postage and Other revenue) was
$567.3 million, up 26% versus 2017. 2018 Customized Postage revenue was
$19.6 million, up 2% versus 2017.
2018 GAAP income from operations was $194.4 million, GAAP net income was
$168.6 million, and GAAP net income per share was $8.99 based on 18.8
million fully diluted shares outstanding. This compares to 2017 GAAP
income from operations of $163.5 million, GAAP net income of $150.6
million, and GAAP net income per share of $8.19 based on fully diluted
shares outstanding of 18.4 million. 2018 GAAP income from operations,
GAAP net income and GAAP income per fully diluted share increased by
19%, 12%, and 10% year-over-year, respectively.
2018 GAAP income from operations included $36.3 million of non-cash
stock-based compensation expense, $18.3 million of non-cash amortization
of acquired intangibles, and $3.1 million of transaction related
expenses associated with the MetaPack acquisition and legal settlement
expense related to the class action wage and hours case filed against us
in February 2018. 2018 GAAP net income also included $374 thousand of
non-cash amortization of debt issuance costs and $1.0 million of foreign
currency loss related to the MetaPack acquisition. 2018 GAAP income tax
expense was $22.3 million and non-GAAP income tax expense was $29.2
million resulting in a non-GAAP tax expense adjustment of $6.9 million.
The non-GAAP tax expense adjustment primarily reflects the tax impact
from higher non-GAAP income as compared to GAAP income at the effective
tax rate for fiscal 2018. See the section later in this release entitled
“About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information on how non-GAAP
taxes are calculated. Excluding the non-cash stock-based compensation
expense, non-cash amortization of acquired intangibles, and transaction
related expenses associated with the MetaPack acquisition, and legal
settlement expense, 2018 non-GAAP income from operations was $252.2
million. Also excluding non-cash amortization of debt issuance costs and
foreign currency loss related to the MetaPack acquisition, and including
the non-GAAP tax expense adjustment, 2018 non-GAAP adjusted income was
$220.9 million or $11.78 per share based on 18.8 million fully diluted
shares outstanding.
2017 GAAP income from operations included $40.8 million of non-cash
stock-based compensation expense, $16.0 million of non-cash amortization
of acquired intangibles, $6.0 million of executive consulting expense,
and $1.9 million of one-time insurance proceeds relating to a prior
legal settlement. 2017 GAAP net income also included $374 thousand of
non-cash amortization of debt issuance costs. 2017 GAAP income tax
expense was $9.6 million and non-GAAP income tax expense was $13.3
million resulting in a non-GAAP tax expense adjustment of $3.7 million.
The non-GAAP tax expense adjustment primarily reflects the tax impact
from higher non-GAAP income as compared to GAAP income at the effective
tax rate for fiscal 2017. Excluding the non-cash stock-based
compensation expense, non-cash amortization of acquired intangibles,
executive consulting expense, and one-time insurance proceeds, 2017
non-GAAP income from operations was $224.5 million. Also excluding
non-cash amortization of debt issuance costs and including the non-GAAP
tax expense adjustment, 2017 non-GAAP adjusted income was $208.2 million
or $11.33 per share based on 18.4 million fully diluted shares
outstanding.
Therefore, 2018 non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP adjusted
income and non-GAAP adjusted income per fully diluted share increased by
12%, 6% and 4% year-over-year, respectively.
Non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP adjusted income and non-GAAP
adjusted income per share are described further in the “About Non-GAAP
Financial Measures” section of this press release and are reconciled to
the corresponding GAAP measures in the following tables (unaudited):
|
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (2018)
|
|
For the Year Ended December 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
Stock-Based
|
|
Intangible
|
|
Acquisition and
|
|
Debt
|
|
|
|
|
All amounts in millions except
|
|
GAAP
|
|
Compensation
|
|
Amortization
|
|
Litigation
|
|
Amortization
|
|
Income Tax
|
|
Non-GAAP
|
per share data:
|
|
Amounts
|
|
Expense
|
|
Expense
|
|
Settlement
|
|
Expense
|
|
Adjustments
|
|
Amounts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of Revenues
|
|
$
|
126.91
|
|
|
$
|
2.95
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
123.95
|
|
Research & Development
|
|
|
56.59
|
|
|
|
8.12
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
48.47
|
|
Sales & Marketing
|
|
|
112.08
|
|
|
|
6.89
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
105.19
|
|
General & Administrative
|
|
|
96.95
|
|
|
|
18.38
|
|
|
|
18.29
|
|
|
|
3.14
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
57.13
|
|
Total Expenses
|
|
|
392.53
|
|
|
|
36.35
|
|
|
|
18.29
|
|
|
|
3.14
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
334.75
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (Loss) from Operations
|
|
|
194.40
|
|
|
|
(36.35
|
)
|
|
|
(18.29
|
)
|
|
|
(3.14
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
252.18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and Other Income (Loss)
|
|
|
(3.49
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(1.03
|
)
|
|
|
(0.37
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(2.08
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Benefit (Expense) for Income Taxes
|
|
|
(22.27
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
6.91
|
|
|
(29.18
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Income (Loss)
|
|
|
168.64
|
|
|
|
(36.35
|
)
|
|
|
(18.29
|
)
|
|
|
(4.17
|
)
|
|
|
(0.37
|
)
|
|
|
6.91
|
|
|
220.93
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
On a diluted per share basis
|
|
$
|
8.99
|
|
|
$
|
(1.94
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.98
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.22
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.02
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.37
|
|
$
|
11.78
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares used in per share calculation
|
|
|
18.76
|
|
|
|
18.76
|
|
|
|
18.76
|
|
|
|
18.76
|
|
|
|
18.76
|
|
|
|
18.76
|
|
|
18.76
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (2017)
|
|
For the Year Ended December 31, 2017
|
|
|
|
Stock-Based
|
|
Intangible
|
|
Executive
|
|
One-time
|
|
Debt
|
|
|
|
|
All amounts in millions except
|
|
GAAP
|
|
Compensation
|
|
Amortization
|
|
Consulting
|
|
Insurance
|
|
Amortization
|
|
Income Tax
|
|
Non-GAAP
|
per share data:
|
|
Amounts
|
|
Expense
|
|
Expense
|
|
Expenses
|
|
Proceeds
|
|
Expense
|
|
Adjustments
|
|
Amounts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of Revenues
|
|
$
|
79.23
|
|
|
$
|
1.77
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
77.45
|
|
Research & Development
|
|
|
46.21
|
|
|
|
9.03
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
37.17
|
|
Sales & Marketing
|
|
|
91.22
|
|
|
|
7.29
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
83.93
|
|
General & Administrative
|
|
|
88.55
|
|
|
|
22.73
|
|
|
|
15.99
|
|
|
|
6.00
|
|
|
|
(1.86
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
45.68
|
|
Total Expenses
|
|
|
305.21
|
|
|
|
40.83
|
|
|
|
15.99
|
|
|
|
6.00
|
|
|
|
(1.86
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
244.24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (Loss) from Operations
|
|
|
163.50
|
|
|
|
(40.83
|
)
|
|
|
(15.99
|
)
|
|
|
(6.00
|
)
|
|
|
1.86
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
224.46
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and Other Income (Loss)
|
|
|
(3.26
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(0.37
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(2.88
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Benefit (Expense) for Income Taxes
|
|
|
(9.65
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
3.69
|
|
|
(13.34
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Income (Loss)
|
|
|
150.60
|
|
|
|
(40.83
|
)
|
|
|
(15.99
|
)
|
|
|
(6.00
|
)
|
|
|
1.86
|
|
|
|
(0.37
|
)
|
|
|
3.69
|
|
|
208.24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
On a diluted per share basis
|
|
$
|
8.19
|
|
|
$
|
(2.22
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.87
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.33
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.10
|
|
|
$
|
(0.02
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.20
|
|
$
|
11.33
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares used in per share calculation
|
|
|
18.39
|
|
|
|
18.39
|
|
|
|
18.39
|
|
|
|
18.39
|
|
|
|
18.39
|
|
|
|
18.39
|
|
|
|
18.39
|
|
|
18.39
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018 GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
2018 GAAP net income was $168.6 million, up 12% compared to $150.6
million in 2017.
2018 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $258.0 million, up 12% compared to
$229.9 million in 2017.
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure which is described
further in the “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this
release and is reconciled to GAAP net income in the following table
(unaudited):
|
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP Net Income
(2017 and 2018)
|
|
|
|
Twelve Months ended
|
All amounts in millions
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP Net Income (Loss)
|
|
$
|
168.64
|
|
$
|
150.60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and Amortization expense
|
|
$
|
24.10
|
|
$
|
21.44
|
|
Interest & Other Expense (Income), net
|
|
$
|
3.49
|
|
$
|
3.26
|
|
Income Tax Expense (Benefit), net
|
|
$
|
22.27
|
|
$
|
9.65
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based Compensation Expense
|
|
$
|
36.35
|
|
$
|
40.83
|
|
Executive Consulting Expense
|
|
$
|
--
|
|
$
|
6.00
|
|
One-time Insurance Expense (Proceeds)
|
|
$
|
--
|
|
|
($1.86
|
)
|
Acquisition and Litigation Settlement Expenses
|
|
$
|
3.14
|
|
$
|
--
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
257.99
|
|
$
|
229.92
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxes
For the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company reported a GAAP income tax
expense of $10.6 million representing an effective tax rate of 19.9%.
For the fourth quarter of 2017, the Company reported a GAAP income tax
expense of $10.5 million representing an effective tax rate of 20.7%.
For 2018, the Company reported a GAAP income tax expense of $22.3
million representing an effective tax rate of 11.7%. For 2017, the
Company reported a GAAP income tax expense of $9.6 million representing
an effective tax rate of 6.0%. The higher effective GAAP tax rate in
2018 was primarily related to fewer employee stock option exercises in
2018, resulting in lower tax benefits compared to 2017. Our fiscal year
2018 GAAP net income and effective tax rate should be understood to have
been positively impacted by employee stock option exercises. The 2018
GAAP effective tax rate of 11.7% should not be assumed to apply for 2019
as employee stock option exercises are inherently unpredictable and
actual 2019 employee stock option exercises could differ materially from
those in 2018 which could have a material impact on our 2019 effective
tax rate as compared to 2018. As discussed below under the heading,
“About Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” we believe our effective tax rate
for 2019 will be approximately 30%.
Share Repurchase and Debt Repayment
During the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company repurchased approximately
531 thousand shares at a total cost of approximately $88.5 million.
On January 18, 2019, the Company completed its current Board-approved
share repurchase program, which expired upon completion of the
authorized repurchase of $90 million of stock. The Board has not
authorized a successor share repurchase program to the currently expired
share repurchase program.
During the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company made a required principal
repayment of $2.6 million against the borrowings under the Company’s
existing credit agreement related to the Endicia acquisition. As of
December 31, 2018, total debt under the credit agreement, excluding debt
issuance costs, was $61.4 million.
Summary of our Updated Business Outlook
For fiscal year 2019, the Company currently expects its GAAP financial
outlook to be as follows:
-
We expect total revenue to be in a range of approximately $540 million
to $570 million.
-
We expect GAAP net income to be in a range of approximately $55
million to $69 million.
-
We expect GAAP net income per fully diluted share to be in a range of
approximately $2.86 to $3.76.
-
We expect our 2019 effective tax rate to be 30.0%.
The above GAAP amounts, adjusted as detailed below, result in the
following non-GAAP financial outlook:
-
We expect non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of approximately
$145 million to $165 million.
-
We expect non-GAAP adjusted income per fully diluted share to be in a
range of $5.15 to $6.15.
The Company plans to discuss certain strategic items during its
conference call that impact our business outlook for 2019.
Detailed Discussion of our Business Outlook
As noted above, for 2019, the Company currently expects total revenue to
be in a range of approximately $540 million to $570 million.
Also, for 2019, the Company currently expects GAAP net income to be in a
range of approximately $55 million to $69 million.
The expected GAAP net income range includes depreciation and
amortization expense of approximately $28 million, stock-based
compensation expense of approximately $ 40 million, interest income and
other income, net of approximately $1 million, and income tax expense of
approximately $23 million to $29 million. Excluding the depreciation and
amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, interest income
and other income, net and income tax expense, we expect non-GAAP
adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of approximately $145 million to $165
million.
The following table is provided to facilitate a reconciliation of 2019
expected non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA to expected GAAP net income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal Year 2019 Guidance
|
All amounts in millions
|
|
Low End of Range
|
|
High End of Range
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP net income
|
|
$
|
54.7
|
|
|
$
|
68.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile adjusted EBITDA to
GAAP net income:
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
|
$
|
27.5
|
|
|
$
|
27.5
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
$
|
40.0
|
|
|
$
|
40.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income and other income, net
|
|
|
($0.6
|
)
|
|
|
($0.6
|
)
|
Income tax expense
|
|
$
|
23.4
|
|
|
$
|
29.4
|
|
Total adjustments excluded from adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
90.3
|
|
|
$
|
96.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
145.0
|
|
|
$
|
165.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As noted above, for 2019, the Company currently expects GAAP net income
per fully diluted share to be in a range of approximately $2.86 to
$3.76. The expected GAAP net income per fully diluted share range
includes non-cash stock-based compensation expense of approximately $40
million, non-cash amortization of acquired intangibles expense of
approximately $22 million, and non-cash amortization of debt issuance
costs of approximately $0.4 million. Excluding the stock-based
compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangibles expense, and
amortization of debt issuance costs, and including higher expected
non-GAAP income taxes of approximately $19 million from the expected tax
effects of these adjustments at an assumed 30% effective full-year tax
rate, non-GAAP adjusted income per fully diluted share is expected to be
in a range of $5.15 to $6.15.
The following table is provided to facilitate a reconciliation of 2019
expected non-GAAP adjusted income per fully diluted share to expected
GAAP net income per fully diluted share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal Year 2019 Guidance
|
All amounts in millions except percentages and per share data
|
|
Low End of Range
|
|
High End of Range
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP net income per fully diluted share
|
|
$
|
2.86
|
|
|
$
|
3.76
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile non-GAAP to GAAP:
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
$
|
40.0
|
|
|
$
|
40.0
|
|
Amortization of acquired intangibles
|
|
$
|
22.0
|
|
|
$
|
22.0
|
|
Amortization of debt issuance costs
|
|
$
|
0.4
|
|
|
$
|
0.4
|
|
Total adjustments excluded from non-GAAP
|
|
$
|
62.4
|
|
|
$
|
62.4
|
|
Projected effective tax rate
|
|
|
30.0
|
%
|
|
|
30.0
|
%
|
Increased tax expense from non-GAAP
adjustments
|
|
$
|
18.7
|
|
|
$
|
18.7
|
|
Total tax affected adjustments excluded from non-GAAP
|
|
$
|
43.7
|
|
|
$
|
43.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fully diluted shares
|
|
|
19.1
|
|
|
|
18.3
|
|
Total adjustments excluded from non-GAAP adjusted income per fully
diluted share
|
|
$
|
2.29
|
|
|
$
|
2.39
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP adjusted income per fully diluted share
|
|
$
|
5.15
|
|
|
$
|
6.15
|
|
|
|
|
|
This business outlook does not include the impact from potential future
acquisitions, including acquisition costs or related financings, or
unanticipated events. This business outlook also does not include the
impact of foreign currency fluctuations, or other geopolitical events,
such as trade negotiations or Brexit. This business outlook also does
not include the impact of employee stock option exercises and any
associated tax effects. This business outlook and the related
assumptions are forward-looking statements subject to the safe harbor
statement contained at the end of this press release, and reflect our
views of current and future market conditions as of the date of this
press release. Ranges reflect our business assumptions, but actual
results could fall outside the range presented. Only a few of our
assumptions underlying our guidance are disclosed above, and our actual
results will be affected by known and unknown risks, trends,
uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control or
ability to predict. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying
our guidance are reasonable, they are not guarantees of future
performance and some of them will inevitably prove to be incorrect. As a
result, our actual future results can be expected to differ from our
expectations, and those differences could be material. We do not
undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to our
business outlook or other forward-looking statements to reflect events
or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of
unanticipated events.
Company Metrics and Conference Call
2018 Company metrics, updated to include the fourth quarter, is
available at http://investor.stamps.com
(under a tab on the left side called “Company Information, Metrics”).
These metrics are not incorporated into this press release.
The Stamps.com financial results conference call will be webcast today
at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time and may be accessed at http://investor.stamps.com.
The Company plans to discuss its business outlook during the conference
call. Following the conclusion of the webcast, a replay of the call will
be available at the same website.
About Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipStation, ShipWorks, ShippingEasy and
MetaPack
Stamps.com
(Nasdaq: STMP) is the leading provider of postage
online and shipping
software solutions to customers, including consumers, small
businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprises, and high volume shippers.
Stamps.com offers solutions that help businesses run their shipping
operations more smoothly and function more successfully under the brand
names Stamps.com, Endicia,
ShipStation,
ShipWorks,
ShippingEasy
and MetaPack.
Stamps.com’s family of brands provides seamless access to mailing and
shipping services through integrations with more than 500 unique partner
applications.
Endicia
is a leading brand for high volume shipping technologies and services
for U.S. Postal Service shipping. Under this brand we offer solutions
that help businesses run their shipping operations more smoothly and
function more successfully. Our Endicia branded solutions also provide
seamless access to USPS shipping services through integrations with
partner applications.
ShipStation
is a leading web-based shipping solution that helps e-commerce retailers
import, organize, process, package, and ship their orders quickly and
easily from any web browser. ShipStation features the most integrations
of any e-commerce web-based solution with more than 300shopping carts,
marketplaces, package carriers, and fulfillment services. Integration
partners include eBay, PayPal, Amazon, Etsy, Square, Shopify,
BigCommerce, Volusion, Magento, Squarespace, and carriers such as USPS,
UPS, FedEx and DHL. ShipStation has sophisticated automation features
such as automated order importing, custom hierarchical rules, product
profiles, and fulfillment solutions that enable its customers to
complete their orders, wherever they sell, and however they ship.
ShipWorks
is a leading brand for client-based shipping solutions that help high
volume shippers import, organize, process, fulfill, and ship their
orders quickly and easily from any standard PC. With integrations to
more than 100 shopping carts, marketplaces, package carriers, and
fulfillment services, ShipWorks has the most integrations of any
high-volume client shipping solution. Package carriers include USPS,
UPS, FedEx, DHL, OnTrac and many more. Marketplace and shopping cart
integrations include eBay, PayPal, Amazon, Etsy, Shopify, BigCommerce,
Volusion, ChannelAdvisor, Magento, and many more. ShipWorks has
sophisticated automation features such as a custom rules engine,
automated order importing, automatic product profile detection, and
fulfillment automation, which enable high volume shippers to complete
their orders quickly and efficiently.
ShippingEasy
is a leading web-based shipping software solution that allows online
retailers and e-commerce merchants to organize, process, fulfill and
ship their orders quickly and easily. ShippingEasy integrates with
leading marketplaces, shopping carts, and e-commerce platforms to allow
order fulfillment and tracking data to populate in real time across all
systems. The ShippingEasy software downloads orders from selling
channels and automatically maps custom shipping preferences, rates and
delivery options across all supported carriers.
MetaPack
helps e-commerce and delivery professionals to meet with the
consumer’s growing expectations of delivery, while maintaining and
optimizing operational efficiency. MetaPack’s SaaS solution offers a
wide range of personalized delivery services, from global order tracking
to simplified return procedures, through a catalog of more than 450
carriers and 5,000 services available that span every country in the
world.
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the Company’s condensed consolidated balance sheet and
consolidated statement of income presented in accordance with GAAP, the
Company uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial
performance. These non-GAAP measures include non-GAAP income from
operations, non-GAAP adjusted income, non-GAAP adjusted income per fully
diluted share and adjusted EBITDA.
Non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance investors’ overall
understanding of the Company’s financial performance and prospects for
the future and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The
Company believes the non-GAAP measures that: (1) exclude certain
non-cash items including stock-based compensation expense, amortization
of acquired intangibles, amortization of debt issuance costs, contingent
consideration charges; (2) exclude certain expenses and gains such as
acquisition related expenses, litigation settlement expenses, executive
consulting expenses, insurance proceeds; and (3) includes income tax
adjustments provide meaningful supplemental information regarding
financial performance by excluding certain expenses and benefits that
may not be reflective of our underlying operating performance.
Non-GAAP adjusted income is calculated as GAAP net income plus the
cumulative impact of the adjustments outlined in the paragraph
immediately above.
Non-GAAP adjusted income per fully diluted share is calculated as
non-GAAP adjusted income divided by fully diluted shares. Prior to the
third quarter 2016, the Company referred to non-GAAP adjusted income as
non-GAAP net income.
Non-GAAP income tax expense for the first, second and third quarters of
our fiscal year are calculated by multiplying the projected annual
effective tax rate in that quarter by the non-GAAP adjusted income
before taxes for the quarter. The projected annual effective tax rate
does not reflect potential future employee option exercises in the
remaining quarters of the fiscal year due to the inherent difficulty in
forecasting employee option exercises. The projected annual effective
tax rate also considers other factors including the Company’s tax
structure and its tax positions in various jurisdictions where the
Company operates. The actual annual effective tax rate realized for the
fiscal year could differ materially from our projected annual effective
tax rate used in the first, second and third quarters.
Non-GAAP income tax expense for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year is
calculated by multiplying the actual effective tax rate for the fiscal
year by the non-GAAP adjusted income before taxes for the fiscal year
and subtracting the non-GAAP income tax expense or benefit reported in
the first, second and third quarters. As a result, the fourth quarter
reflects the tax impact of reconciling the first, second and third
quarter projected annual effective rates to the actual effective tax
rate for the fiscal year.
The projected non-GAAP full-year tax rate for 2019 is 30%.
Adjusted EBITDA as calculated in this press release represents earnings
before interest and other expense, net, interest and other income, net,
income tax expense or benefit, depreciation and amortization and
excludes certain items, such as stock-based compensation expense.
The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be
considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the
financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
These non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similarly titled
measures used by other companies. Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial
measures included in this press release to the corresponding GAAP
measures can be found in the financial tables of this press release.
The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed with
GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliation, enhance the
comparability of operating results against prior periods and allow for
greater transparency of operating results. Management uses non-GAAP
financial measures in making financial, operating, compensation and
planning decisions. The Company believes non-GAAP financial measures
facilitate management and investors in comparing the Company’s financial
performance to that of prior periods as well as in performing trend
analysis over time.
Share Repurchase Timing
The timing of share repurchases, if any, and the number of shares to be
bought at any one time will depend on factors including market
conditions and the Company’s compliance with the covenants in its Credit
Agreement. Share repurchases may be made from time to time on the open
market or in negotiated transactions at the Company’s discretion in
compliance with Rule 10b-18 of the United States Securities and Exchange
Commission. The Company’s purchase of any of its shares may be subject
to limitations imposed on such purchases by applicable securities laws
and regulations and the rules of the Nasdaq Stock Market.
“Safe Harbor” Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995
This release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning
of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking
statements are statements that are not historical facts, and may relate
to future events or the company’s anticipated results, business
strategies or capital requirements, among other things, all of which
involve risks and uncertainties. You can identify many (but not all)
such forward-looking statements by looking for words such as “assumes,”
“approximates,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,”
“projects,” “seeks,” “intends,” “plans,” “could,” “would,” “may” or
other similar expressions. Important factors which could cause
actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking
statements, include (i) the Company’s ability to successfully integrate
and realize the benefits of its past or future strategic acquisitions or
investments, (ii) the impact of foreign exchange fluctuations and
geopolitical risks, and (iii) other important factors that are detailed
in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission made from time to
time by Stamps.com, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the
year ended December 31, 2017 and its upcoming Annual Report on Form 10-K
for the year ended December 31,2018, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and
Current Reports on Form 8-K. Matters described in forward-looking
statements may also be affected by other known and unknown risks,
trends, uncertainties and factors, many of which are beyond the
company’s ability to control or predict. Stamps.com undertakes no
obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking
statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or
to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
Trademarks
Stamps.com, the Stamps.com logo, Endicia, ShipStation, ShipWorks and
ShippingEasy are registered trademarks of Stamps.com Inc. and its
subsidiaries, and MetaPack is a trade mark of MetaPack registered in the
UK Intellectual Property Office. All other brands and names used
in this release are the property of their respective owners.
|
|
STAMPS.COM INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
(in thousands, except per share data: unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Three Months ended
|
|
Twelve Months ended
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Service
|
|
$
|
156,750
|
|
|
$
|
118,638
|
|
|
$
|
530,682
|
|
|
$
|
411,272
|
|
Product
|
|
|
5,148
|
|
|
|
5,414
|
|
|
|
20,424
|
|
|
|
20,715
|
|
Insurance *
|
|
|
3,505
|
|
|
|
4,453
|
|
|
|
16,189
|
|
|
|
17,385
|
|
Customized postage
|
|
|
4,828
|
|
|
|
3,938
|
|
|
|
19,583
|
|
|
|
19,244
|
|
Other
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
|
52
|
|
|
|
93
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
|
170,231
|
|
|
|
132,467
|
|
|
|
586,930
|
|
|
|
468,709
|
|
Cost of revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Service
|
|
|
33,560
|
|
|
|
14,647
|
|
|
|
101,921
|
|
|
|
51,931
|
|
Product
|
|
|
1,539
|
|
|
|
1,688
|
|
|
|
6,153
|
|
|
|
6,618
|
|
Insurance *
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
1,090
|
|
|
|
2,945
|
|
|
|
4,637
|
|
Customized postage
|
|
|
3,717
|
|
|
|
3,440
|
|
|
|
15,890
|
|
|
|
16,040
|
|
Total cost of revenues
|
|
|
38,816
|
|
|
|
20,865
|
|
|
|
126,909
|
|
|
|
79,226
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
131,415
|
|
|
|
111,602
|
|
|
|
460,021
|
|
|
|
389,483
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
|
33,800
|
|
|
|
25,204
|
|
|
|
112,080
|
|
|
|
91,222
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
17,746
|
|
|
|
12,021
|
|
|
|
56,591
|
|
|
|
46,208
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
25,832
|
|
|
|
22,874
|
|
|
|
96,951
|
|
|
|
88,550
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
77,378
|
|
|
|
60,099
|
|
|
|
265,622
|
|
|
|
225,980
|
|
Income from operations
|
|
|
54,037
|
|
|
|
51,503
|
|
|
|
194,399
|
|
|
|
163,503
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency exchange gain (loss), net
|
|
|
(35
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(992
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
(687
|
)
|
|
|
(890
|
)
|
|
|
(2,595
|
)
|
|
|
(3,669
|
)
|
Interest income and other income (loss), net
|
|
|
(73
|
)
|
|
|
105
|
|
|
|
102
|
|
|
|
414
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
53,242
|
|
|
|
50,718
|
|
|
|
190,914
|
|
|
|
160,248
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
10,581
|
|
|
|
10,518
|
|
|
|
22,272
|
|
|
|
9,645
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
42,661
|
|
|
$
|
40,200
|
|
|
$
|
168,642
|
|
|
$
|
150,603
|
|
Net income per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
2.37
|
|
|
$
|
2.30
|
|
|
$
|
9.39
|
|
|
$
|
8.81
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
2.30
|
|
|
$
|
2.15
|
|
|
$
|
8.99
|
|
|
$
|
8.19
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
17,983
|
|
|
|
17,484
|
|
|
|
17,952
|
|
|
|
17,099
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
18,578
|
|
|
|
18,699
|
|
|
|
18,762
|
|
|
|
18,387
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*Beginning on October 1, 2018, insurance revenue represents the amount
we receive from customers net of the costs paid to our insurance
providers. For the periods presented prior to October 1, 2018, insurance
revenue represented the gross amount charged to the customer for
purchasing insurance and the related cost represented the amount paid to
our insurance providers.
|
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(in thousands, unaudited)
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
113,757
|
|
|
$
|
153,903
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
83,595
|
|
|
|
80,797
|
|
Current income taxes
|
|
|
8,465
|
|
|
|
22,344
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
23,794
|
|
|
|
14,449
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
36,337
|
|
|
|
37,507
|
|
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
|
|
|
545,569
|
|
|
|
320,695
|
|
Deferred income taxes, net
|
|
|
29,874
|
|
|
|
43,148
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
11,383
|
|
|
|
6,261
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
852,774
|
|
|
$
|
679,104
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities
|
|
$
|
152,642
|
|
|
$
|
108,386
|
|
Debt, net of debt issuance costs
|
|
|
60,643
|
|
|
|
69,034
|
|
Deferred income taxes, net
|
|
|
18,665
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
7,159
|
|
|
|
3,871
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
239,109
|
|
|
|
181,291
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
|
|
56
|
|
|
|
55
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
1,049,669
|
|
|
|
962,227
|
|
Treasury stock
|
|
|
(528,529
|
)
|
|
|
(387,545
|
)
|
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
|
|
|
91,712
|
|
|
|
(76,930
|
)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
|
757
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
|
613,665
|
|
|
|
497,813
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
$
|
852,774
|
|
|
$
|
679,104
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190221005893/en/