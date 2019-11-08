Log in
Standard AVB Financial : $10,000 Grant Awarded to HEARTH

11/08/2019

Pittsburgh, Pa. - The Standard Charitable Foundation, with support from Standard Bank, has awarded a $10,000 grant to HEARTH, a Pittsburgh-based non-profit organization, that seeks to provide transitional housing and resources for homeless women with children who are survivors of domestic violence or other trauma. HEARTH stands for 'Homelessness Ends with Advocacy, Resources, Training and Housing.' Offering a hand up (not a hand out), HEARTH offers many programs and facilities to give struggling families a new beginning.

Their awarded grant will assist in providing supportive services and safe affordable housing for women with children to who are qualified to receive help from HEARTH. Having a safe place to start anew gives the women the chance to create better lives for themselves and their children through the opportunity for education, employment, community, and supportive services.

HEARTH's Vision:

Every family and individual lives in safe, affordable housing.

HEARTH's Mission:

To provide a range of supportive services and housing that empowers homeless families, who are survivors of domestic violence or other trauma to
become independent, self-sufficient, and adequately housed; to foster low income housing opportunities to prevent homelessness and encourage safe,
affordable housing.

Why is HEARTH Unique

HEARTH is a facility-based transitional housing program. Facility-based means that their families can form relationships within their community that give them support while they work towards economic self-sufficiency.

HEARTH provides more than just a roof over a families head. At HEARTH, there is a focus on encouragement and education, which helps families to develop important skills so that they can become safe and independent. Their program has many supportive services on-site (food and clothing pantries and access to technology) to assist families in achieving their goals!

Join Their Mission

People can support HEARTH in a multitude of ways!

  • Of course financial support is helpful and you can donate here.
  • While at HEARTH, families' utilities and maintenance needs are all taken care of by the organization. So volunteers to help maintain the apartments and grounds make a big difference.
  • You could host a food drive for health snacks and meals for our 24 hour on-site food pantry.
  • Join an event committee or attend one of their special events!
  • And they always have room for HEARTH Ambassadors, Board members, and Young Professionals Board members! Learn how you can help spread the word here.

Disclaimer

Standard AVB Financial Corp. published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 18:59:09 UTC
