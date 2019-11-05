Standard AVB Financial : $5,000 Grant Awarded to the Bloomfield-Garfield Corporation

Pittsburgh, Pa. - The Standard Charitable Foundation, with support from Standard Bank, has awarded a $5,000 grant to the Bloomfield-Garfield Corporation (BGC), a Pittsburgh non-profit that exists to improve the quality of life for all who live or work in Garfield and the surrounding neighborhoods through active community engagement. Community-focused and board driven, the BGC aims to transform its constituency into stakeholders who can help spur physical revitalization, promote greater economic opportunity, and bring a strengthened sense of social well-being to these neighborhoods.

Their awarded grant will help underwrite the costs associated with the renovation of a vacant, single-family home, as well as construction of a new single-family home-both in the Garfield neighborhood of Pittsburgh. These homes will be sold to first-time home buyers.

2019 | Year In Review

The BGC has had a busy 2019 so far and it reaches far beyond real estate.

Building Affordable Housing in Garfield - Submitted application to the state for construction of 25 rental homes in Garfield in 2021.

Attracting New Business to Penn Ave. - Partnered with Friendship Community Group to obtain City's approval for new KeyBank branch at Penn & S. Negley Aves.

Connecting Job Seekers with Permanent Employment - Placed 104 individuals in full- or part-time jobs with area employers via Eastside Neighborhood Employment Center.

Advocating for Enhanced Green Spaces - Joined residents and BASE (Brothers & Sisters Emerging) in asking city to fund improvements to Fort Pitt Park/Ballfield.

Preparing Young People for Life after High School - Mentored 85 high school seniors in defining college or career goals for themselves, with 67 choosing to enter college this Fall.

Helping Neighbors Meet Basic Needs - Assisted 107 residents in filing federal & state tax returns; provided grants to 19 families to help avert evictions/utility shutoffs.

Planning for Investments in Public Infrastructure - Continued collaboration with city around next phase of reconstruction of Penn Ave. roadway, sidewalks, and planting beds.

Keeping Community Members Informed & Engaged - Published The Bulletin community newspaper, distributing it to over 16,000 East End households and businesses every month.

How You Can Help

To support BGC work- donations can be made via their website: https://www.standardbankpa.com/external-link-disclaimer/?url=https://bloomfield-garfield.org/

They are also fundraising for the legal battle for this park: https://ioby.org/project/save-public-park-disappearing

For regular updates follow them on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BloomGarCorp/

Or directly contact them at: 5149 Penn Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15224 or 412-441-6950