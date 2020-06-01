Standard Bank : 2020 Outlook Keeps Deteriorating, Won't Declare 1st Half Dividend

By Sabela Ojea

Standard Bank Group Ltd. said Monday that the outlook for 2020 continues to deteriorate, noting that coronavirus-linked lockdowns have significantly hit its operations and it would no longer declare an interim dividend for the first half of the year.

The South African bank said it is reviewing its medium-term financial targets, adding that headline earnings per share and earnings per share for the first half of 2020 are expected to be more than 20% lower than in the year-earlier period.

The lender also said that the group remained well capitalized as at April 30, with a common equity Tier 1 ratio--a key measure of balance-sheet strength--of 12.9% as at March 31.

Standard Bank said loan and deposit growth in the first four months of 2020 were robust, with loan growth rising by a double-digit percentage. However, it added that they were both forecast to slow compared with current levels.

