STANDARD CHARTERED

(STAN)
Amended Whistleblower Suit Filed vs Standard Chartered Over Iran-Related Transactions -FT

07/19/2019 | 01:53pm EDT

--An amended whistleblower lawsuit was filed against Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.LN) over Iran-related transactions, the Financial Times reported Friday.

--The FT report said the suit alleges the bank cleared far more transactions that violated sanctions than the amount the U.S. government used in connection with the U.S. and U.K. settlements reached in April.

--Standard Chartered told the FT "this suit is baseless and contains many of the same inaccuracies and false allegations as the relator's previous suit, which was dismissed." The bank said U.S authorities "have been aware of these claims for several years and have not seen fit to join this suit or include the claims as part of our resolution of historical sanctions compliance issues in April of this year."

Full story: https://www.ft.com/content/16a53f86-aa20-11e9-984c-fac8325aaa04

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

