Standard Chartered

STANDARD CHARTERED

(STAN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

StanChart eyes $100 billion private bank assets in growth push, to hire bankers

0
08/14/2019 | 04:39am EDT
Standard Chartered's Didier von Daeniken stands next to the company logo during an interview in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Standard Chartered is targeting growing its private banking assets by 50% to about $100 billion (£83 billion) in three to five years and will hire dozens of bankers in Hong Kong and Singapore towards that goal, a senior executive of the lender said.

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Standard Chartered is targeting growing its private banking assets by 50% to about $100 billion (£83 billion) in three to five years and will hire dozens of bankers in Hong Kong and Singapore towards that goal, a senior executive of the lender said.

The moves show StanChart has big growth ambitions for the private banking unit that had until recently weighed on the lender's earnings, with its small size stoking speculation it would be put under review for possible divestment.

The lender will recruit 30-40 private bankers every year in the next two to three years to add to its roughly 300 existing relationship managers, and the bulk of the additions will be in Hong Kong and Singapore, StanChart's global head for private banking and wealth management Didier von Daeniken told Reuters.

With $65 billion worth of private banking assets, London-headquartered StanChart is a small player compared with UBS which, as per Asian Private Banker data, had assets worth $2.3 trillion and Credit Suisse, with $770 billion last year.

The private banking business accounted for just 3.8% of StanChart's total profit before tax in the first-half of this year.

"Our ambition is to see us cross the $100 billion mark. That makes us meaningful internally for the group, that makes us a meaningful player in this landscape," Daeniken said. "Hitting $100 billion can give us credibility internally, help us to attract talent."

StanChart's private banking business caters to wealthy individuals across Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Europe, through booking centres in Singapore, Hong Kong, Dubai, India, London and Jersey island.

The unit had weighed on the group's earnings in the recent past, as it sought to reposition the business to target rich individuals with at least $5 million in investable assets amid stiff competition in Asia, which brings in bulk of its revenue.

Underscoring a potential turnaround, StanChart's private banking business posted a pre-tax profit of $100 million in the first half of this year, compared with a loss of $5 million in the same period last year.

StanChart's private banking return on tangible equity (RoTE), a key measure of profitability, increased to 15.7% in the first half of the year compared to a negative 1% in the year-ago period, its latest financial report showed.

As part of the plans to bolster assets under management, the private banking unit plans to tap more of the group's corporate and institutional banking clients in Asia and other emerging markets where it has existing banking networks.

"With $65 billion we are definitely not among the largest, but we are part...of a company with a large balance sheet, with an unmatched presence locally in all the markets, which really matters when you cover the emerging markets," Daeniken said.

In the near-term, however, concerns about the global economy and 10 weeks of protests in Hong Kong that have plunged the Asian financial hub into its worst crisis had made clients "more prudent" in their investment decisions, he said.

Daeniken said StanChart's private banking unit had come a long way "but the task before us is as difficult because we really have to maintain the momentum in a difficult market environment."

(This story has been refiled to add dropped word "will" in first paragraph)

(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

By Sumeet Chatterjee

Stocks treated in this article : Standard Chartered, Credit Suisse Group AG, UBS Group
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -1.16% 11.02 Delayed Quote.3.38%
STANDARD CHARTERED -1.54% 612.2 Delayed Quote.2.15%
UBS GROUP -1.07% 10.2 Delayed Quote.-15.65%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 15 446 M
EBIT 2019 4 892 M
Net income 2019 2 448 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,57%
P/E ratio 2019 10,0x
P/E ratio 2020 8,52x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,56x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,49x
Capitalization 24 129 M
Chart STANDARD CHARTERED
Duration : Period :
Standard Chartered Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STANDARD CHARTERED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 8,80  $
Last Close Price 7,51  $
Spread / Highest target 68,7%
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Thomas Winters Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Viñals Chairman
David Whiteing Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Nigel Halford Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael Gorriz Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STANDARD CHARTERED2.15%24 126
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY10.31%344 286
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA3.21%265 561
BANK OF AMERICA12.18%257 281
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-1.41%200 125
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION12.09%185 343
