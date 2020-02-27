Standard Chartered : 2019 Annual Report

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

渣打集團有限公司

(Incorporated as a public limited company in England and Wales with limited liability)

(Registered Number: 966425)

(Stock Code: 02888)

27 February 2020

2019 Annual Report

The Annual Report 2019 has been submitted to the UK Listing Authority, and will shortly be available for inspection at the UK Listing Authority's National Storage Mechanism, which can be accessed at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

The document can also be viewed on the Company's website, https://www.sc.com/en/investors/financial-results

The Annual Report will be posted to shareholders on 27 March 2020 together with the 2020 Notice of Annual General Meeting.

Contact name for enquiries

Mark Stride - Investor queries mark.stride@sc.com +44 20 7885 8596

Jonathan Tracey - Media queries

jonathan.tracey@sc.com +44 20 7885 7613

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of Standard Chartered PLC comprises:

Chairman:

José María Viñals Iñiguez

Executive Directors:

William Thomas Winters and Andrew Nigel Halford

Independent Non-Executive Directors:

Louis Chi-Yan Cheung; David Philbrick Conner; Byron Elmer Grote; Christine Mary Hodgson, CBE (Senior Independent Director); Gay Huey Evans, OBE; Naguib Kheraj (Deputy Chairman); Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; David Tang; Carlson Tong and Jasmine Mary Whitbread