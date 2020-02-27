Log in
STANDARD CHARTERED

STANDARD CHARTERED

(STAN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/26 11:35:20 am
591.6 GBp   +1.27%
12:40aSTANDARD CHARTERED : 4Q Pretax Underlying Profit Fell 25% -- Update
DJ
12:16aSTANDARD CHARTERED : 2019 Annual Report
PU
12:16aSTANDARD CHARTERED : 4Q Pretax Underlying Profit Fell 25%
DJ
Standard Chartered : 4Q Pretax Underlying Profit Fell 25%

02/27/2020 | 12:16am EST

By Yifan Wang

Standard Chartered PLC said its pre-tax underlying profit for the fourth quarter fell 25% to $325 million, attributing the decline to flat income, rising expenses and higher credit impairment.

Operating income was $3.60 billion, up $2 million from a year earlier, the lender said in a stock-exchange filing on Thursday.

Net interest income dropped 6.4% to $1.90 billion due to margin compression, the bank said. Net interest margin fell 0.18 percentage point to 1.54%, it said.

For the full year, pre-tax underlying profit rose 8.0% to $4.17 billion.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

