Standard Chartered : 4Q Pretax Underlying Profit Fell 25%

By Yifan Wang



Standard Chartered PLC said its pre-tax underlying profit for the fourth quarter fell 25% to $325 million, attributing the decline to flat income, rising expenses and higher credit impairment.

Operating income was $3.60 billion, up $2 million from a year earlier, the lender said in a stock-exchange filing on Thursday.

Net interest income dropped 6.4% to $1.90 billion due to margin compression, the bank said. Net interest margin fell 0.18 percentage point to 1.54%, it said.

For the full year, pre-tax underlying profit rose 8.0% to $4.17 billion.

