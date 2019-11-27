Standard Chartered : Africa & Middle East Investor Seminar

Standard Chartered PLC

Africa & Middle East Investor Seminar

27 November 2019

Standard Chartered PLC (the Group) will today at its office in London host a seminar regarding its Africa & Middle East business.

Sunil Kaushal the Regional Chief Executive Officer together with members of his management team will discuss how the Africa & Middle East franchise is central to the Group's overall investment case.

They will explain why the region is a key part of the Group's global network business, give an update on the digital transformation of Retail Banking, and outline how the Group is seeking to support sustainable growth in the region.

The event will start at 1.00 pm and there will be a live audio webcast of the plenary session that will last around 45 minutes.

Details of the event as well as presentation slides can be found on the Group's website at https://www.sc.com/en/investors/events-and-presentations/#investordays.

For further enquiries please contact:

Mark Stride, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0)20 7885 8596

Julie Gibson, Head of Media Relations +44 (0)20 7885 2434