Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Standard Chartered    STAN   GB0004082847

STANDARD CHARTERED

(STAN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Standard Chartered : Africa & Middle East Investor Seminar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 04:13am EST
RNS Number : 8294U
Standard Chartered PLC
27 November 2019

Standard Chartered PLC

Africa & Middle East Investor Seminar

27 November 2019

Standard Chartered PLC (the Group) will today at its office in London host a seminar regarding its Africa & Middle East business.

Sunil Kaushal the Regional Chief Executive Officer together with members of his management team will discuss how the Africa & Middle East franchise is central to the Group's overall investment case.

They will explain why the region is a key part of the Group's global network business, give an update on the digital transformation of Retail Banking, and outline how the Group is seeking to support sustainable growth in the region.

The event will start at 1.00 pm and there will be a live audio webcast of the plenary session that will last around 45 minutes.

Details of the event as well as presentation slides can be found on the Group's website at https://www.sc.com/en/investors/events-and-presentations/#investordays.

For further enquiries please contact:

Mark Stride, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0)20 7885 8596

Julie Gibson, Head of Media Relations +44 (0)20 7885 2434


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
MSCGIBDBIUDBGCR

Disclaimer

Standard Chartered plc published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 09:12:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STANDARD CHARTERED
04:13aSTANDARD CHARTERED : Africa & Middle East Investor Seminar
PU
11/26Kenya central bank cuts loan rate for first time in over a year
RE
11/26STANDARD CHARTERED : JKH team savours SCB-sponsored Liverpool Anfield opportunit..
AQ
11/21STANDARD CHARTERED : We've rolled out mobile tokens for Business Banking, Commer..
AQ
11/21INMARSAT : The canned old duke of york
AQ
11/19Company logos vanish from Prince Andrew's website as sex scandal grows
RE
11/19STANDARD CHARTERED : HC upholds order to confiscate Morshed Khan, son's HK bank ..
AQ
11/14STANDARD CHARTERED : RCBC raises P7.5 billion from bond issuance
AQ
11/14HSBC, Emirates NBD cut jobs in UAE as banks look to reduce costs-sources
RE
11/14EUROPE : Trade woes, HK unrest knock European shares off 4-yr peak; Spain lags
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 15 410 M
EBIT 2019 4 941 M
Net income 2019 2 279 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,86%
P/E ratio 2019 13,1x
P/E ratio 2020 10,6x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,88x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,80x
Capitalization 28 956 M
Chart STANDARD CHARTERED
Duration : Period :
Standard Chartered Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STANDARD CHARTERED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 9,28  $
Last Close Price 9,07  $
Spread / Highest target 42,4%
Spread / Average Target 2,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Thomas Winters Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
José Viñals Group Chairman
David Whiteing Group Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Nigel Halford Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael Gorriz Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STANDARD CHARTERED15.71%28 922
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.34.70%412 919
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION35.84%299 987
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.77%288 038
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY17.64%227 582
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.31%206 364
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group