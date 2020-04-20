Standard Chartered, Astra Agree to Reduce Sale Price of Indonesia Lender

Log in
04/20/2020 | 09:18pm EDT

By P.R. Venkat

Standard Chartered PLC and its partner Astra International have agreed to sell their stake in Indonesian lender Bank Permata at a reduced price.

Under the revised terms, Standard Chartered will get $1.06 billion from the sale its 44.56% stake in Bank Permata to Bangkok Bank PCL., the Asia-focused U.K. lender said late Monday. It was originally due to get $1.3 billion.

The 18% reduction in estimated proceeds is due to revised valuation multiples and a reduction in Permata's equity following adoption of IFRS 9 accounting norms, Standard Chartered said.

The recent depreciation of the Indonesian rupiah against the U.S. dollar also contributed to the reduced price, it said.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANGKOK BANK 3.60% 115 End-of-day quote.0.00%
PT ASTRA INTERNATIONAL TBK 4.97% 3800 End-of-day quote.3.26%
PT BANK PERMATA TBK 0.41% 1225 End-of-day quote.0.41%
STANDARD CHARTERED -1.65% 399.8 Delayed Quote.-43.88%
