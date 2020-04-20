Standard Chartered, Astra Agree to Reduce Sale Price of Indonesia Lender

By P.R. Venkat



Standard Chartered PLC and its partner Astra International have agreed to sell their stake in Indonesian lender Bank Permata at a reduced price.

Under the revised terms, Standard Chartered will get $1.06 billion from the sale its 44.56% stake in Bank Permata to Bangkok Bank PCL., the Asia-focused U.K. lender said late Monday. It was originally due to get $1.3 billion.

The 18% reduction in estimated proceeds is due to revised valuation multiples and a reduction in Permata's equity following adoption of IFRS 9 accounting norms, Standard Chartered said.

The recent depreciation of the Indonesian rupiah against the U.S. dollar also contributed to the reduced price, it said.

