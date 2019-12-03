Standard Chartered : Block Listing Six Monthly Return

Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

渣打集團有限公司

(Incorporated as a public limited company in England and Wales with limited liability)

(Registered Number: 966425)

(Stock Code: 02888)

Block Listing Six Monthly Return

Date: 3 December 2019

Name of applicant:

Standard Chartered PLC

Name of scheme:

1)

Savings Related Share Option Scheme

2)

Executive Share Option Scheme

3)

Restricted Share Scheme

4)

International Share save Scheme

5)

Performance Share Plan

6)

Standard Chartered Plan 2011

7)

2013 Standard Chartered Share save Plan

Period of return:

From:

01 June 2019

To:

30 Nov 2019

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from

1)

474,061

2)

316,663

previous return:

3)

1,207,687

4)

3,333,470

5)

309,292

6)

3,776,097

7)

1,764,611

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has

1)

NIL

2)

NIL

been increased since the date of the last return (if any

3)

NIL

4)

NIL

increase has been applied for):

5)

NIL

6)

NIL

7)

NIL

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under

1)

NIL

2)

NIL

scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

3)

NIL

4)

NIL

5)

NIL

6)

NIL

7)

NIL

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet

1)

474,061

2)

316,663

issued/allotted at end of period:

3)

1,207,687

4)

3,333,470

5)

309,292

6)

3,776,097

1

7)

1,764,611

Name of contact:

Louis Philpott

Telephone number of contact:

0207 885 2055

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of Standard Chartered PLC comprises:

Chairman:

José María Viñals Iñiguez

Executive Directors:

William Thomas Winters and Andrew Nigel Halford

Independent Non-Executive Directors:

Dr Louis Chi-Yan Cheung; David Philbrick Conner; Dr Byron Elmer Grote; Christine Mary Hodgson (Senior Independent Director); Gay Huey Evans, OBE; Naguib Kheraj (Deputy Chairman); Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; David Tang; Carlson Tong and Jasmine Mary Whitbread

2

Disclaimer

Standard Chartered plc published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 03:27:07 UTC
