Standard Chartered : Block Listing Six Monthly Return

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
渣打集團有限公司
(Incorporated as a public limited company in England and Wales with limited liability)
(Registered Number: 966425)
(Stock Code: 02888)
Block Listing Six Monthly Return
Date: 3 December 2019
|
Name of applicant:
|
|
|
Standard Chartered PLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name of scheme:
|
|
|
1)
|
Savings Related Share Option Scheme
|
|
|
|
|
2)
|
Executive Share Option Scheme
|
|
|
|
|
3)
|
Restricted Share Scheme
|
|
|
|
|
|
4)
|
International Share save Scheme
|
|
|
|
|
5)
|
Performance Share Plan
|
|
|
|
|
|
6)
|
Standard Chartered Plan 2011
|
|
|
|
|
7)
|
2013 Standard Chartered Share save Plan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Period of return:
|
|
From:
|
|
01 June 2019
|
|
To:
|
|
30 Nov 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from
|
|
1)
|
474,061
|
|
2)
|
316,663
|
previous return:
|
|
|
3)
|
1,207,687
|
|
4)
|
3,333,470
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5)
|
309,292
|
|
6)
|
3,776,097
|
|
|
|
|
7)
|
1,764,611
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has
|
|
1)
|
NIL
|
2)
|
NIL
|
been increased since the date of the last return (if any
|
|
3)
|
NIL
|
4)
|
NIL
|
increase has been applied for):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5)
|
NIL
|
6)
|
|
NIL
|
|
|
|
|
7)
|
NIL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under
|
|
1)
|
NIL
|
2)
|
|
NIL
|
scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|
|
|
3)
|
NIL
|
4)
|
|
NIL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5)
|
NIL
|
6)
|
|
NIL
|
|
|
|
|
7)
|
NIL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet
|
|
|
1)
|
474,061
|
|
2)
|
316,663
|
issued/allotted at end of period:
|
|
|
3)
|
1,207,687
|
|
4)
|
3,333,470
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5)
|
309,292
|
|
6)
|
3,776,097
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7)
|
1,764,611
|
|
|
|
|
Name of contact:
|
Louis Philpott
|
|
|
Telephone number of contact:
|
0207 885 2055
|
|
|
As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of Standard Chartered PLC comprises:
Chairman:
José María Viñals Iñiguez
Executive Directors:
William Thomas Winters and Andrew Nigel Halford
Independent Non-Executive Directors:
Dr Louis Chi-Yan Cheung; David Philbrick Conner; Dr Byron Elmer Grote; Christine Mary Hodgson (Senior Independent Director); Gay Huey Evans, OBE; Naguib Kheraj (Deputy Chairman); Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; David Tang; Carlson Tong and Jasmine Mary Whitbread
2
