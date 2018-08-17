Standard Chartered : Block Listing of Shares

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC渣打集團有限公司

(Incorporated as a public limited company in England and Wales with registered number 966425)

(Stock Code: 02888)

16 August 2018

Block Listing of Shares

Application has been made to The UK Listing Authority and The London Stock Exchange for a block listing of 6,000,000 Ordinary shares of US$0.50 to trade on The London Stock Exchange and to be admitted to The Official List. The shares shall rank pari passu with the existing issued shares of the Company.

The block listing is as follows:

1,625,000 for the 2011 Standard Chartered Share Plan 4,375,000 for the 2013 Standard Chartered Sharesave Plan

The shares are expected to be admitted to The Official List and to trading on The London Stock Exchange on 20 August 2018.

Contact name for Enquiries

Andrew Green

Assistant Company Secretary 020 7885 2130

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of Standard Chartered PLC comprises:

Chairman:

José María Viñals Iñiguez

Executive Directors:

William Thomas Winters and Andrew Nigel Halford

Independent Non-Executive Directors:

Om Prakash Bhatt; Dr Louis Chi-Yan Cheung; David Philbrick Conner; Dr Byron Elmer Grote; Dr Han Seung-soo, KBE; Christine Mary Hodgson (Senior Independent Director); Gay Huey Evans, OBE; Naguib Kheraj (Deputy Chairman); Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Jasmine Mary Whitbread