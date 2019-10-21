Standard Chartered : CEO to Accept Pay Cut Following Pension Dispute -FT

--Bill Winters, the chief executive of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.LN), plans to take a voluntary pay cut following a dispute over his pension allowance, the Financial Times reported, citing unnamed sources.

--StanChart's chairman José Viñals is involved in talks with shareholders about Mr. Winters's pay, hoping to find a solution that can win a majority backing at the bank's annual meeting next year, according to the FT.

Full story: https://on.ft.com/35R1DaA

