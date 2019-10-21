Log in
STANDARD CHARTERED

(STAN)
Standard Chartered : CEO to Accept Pay Cut Following Pension Dispute -FT

0
10/21/2019

--Bill Winters, the chief executive of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.LN), plans to take a voluntary pay cut following a dispute over his pension allowance, the Financial Times reported, citing unnamed sources.

--StanChart's chairman José Viñals is involved in talks with shareholders about Mr. Winters's pay, hoping to find a solution that can win a majority backing at the bank's annual meeting next year, according to the FT.

Full story: https://on.ft.com/35R1DaA

Write to Singapore editors at singaporeeditors@dowjones.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 15 363 M
EBIT 2019 4 852 M
Net income 2019 2 378 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,12%
P/E ratio 2019 12,1x
P/E ratio 2020 9,79x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,76x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,68x
Capitalization 26 988 M
Chart STANDARD CHARTERED
Duration : Period :
Standard Chartered Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STANDARD CHARTERED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 8,68  $
Last Close Price 8,45  $
Spread / Highest target 50,4%
Spread / Average Target 2,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Thomas Winters Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
José Viñals Group Chairman
David Whiteing Group Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Nigel Halford Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael Gorriz Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STANDARD CHARTERED6.91%26 780
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.23.28%385 432
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-2.69%275 856
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION23.17%275 556
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY8.44%213 329
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.80%201 735
Categories
