Standard Chartered : Can the world's wealthy help bridge the $2.5tn SDG funding gap?

In the global financial hubs of Hong Kong, Singapore, UAE and the UK, investors are increasingly moving towards sustainable investing. Their funds are supporting five key United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), according to a new survey by the Standard Chartered Private Bank.

Affordable and clean energy tops the list of SDGs receiving funds from high-net-worth (HNW) and affluent investors, followed by Clean water and sanitation. Investors also expect improvements to the measurability of impact from sustainable investing.

Standard Chartered Private Bank's new Impact Philosophy offers HNW clients a roadmap for using their resources to drive impact, measured in line with the global Impact Reporting and Investment Standards (IRIS).