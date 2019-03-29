Log in
STANDARD CHARTERED

(STAN)
Standard Chartered : Can the world's wealthy help bridge the $2.5tn SDG funding gap?

03/29/2019

In the global financial hubs of Hong Kong, Singapore, UAE and the UK, investors are increasingly moving towards sustainable investing. Their funds are supporting five key United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), according to a new survey by the Standard Chartered Private Bank.

Affordable and clean energy tops the list of SDGs receiving funds from high-net-worth (HNW) and affluent investors, followed by Clean water and sanitation. Investors also expect improvements to the measurability of impact from sustainable investing.

Standard Chartered Private Bank's new Impact Philosophy offers HNW clients a roadmap for using their resources to drive impact, measured in line with the global Impact Reporting and Investment Standards (IRIS).

Disclaimer

Standard Chartered plc published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 11:11:07 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 15 672 M
EBIT 2019 4 663 M
Net income 2019 2 264 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,44%
P/E ratio 2019 11,64
P/E ratio 2020 8,96
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,61x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,53x
Capitalization 25 192 M
Chart STANDARD CHARTERED
Duration : Period :
Standard Chartered Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STANDARD CHARTERED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 8,72 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Thomas Winters Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Viñals Chairman
David Whiteing Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Nigel Halford Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael Gorriz Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STANDARD CHARTERED-4.22%25 192
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY3.17%329 749
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA3.02%282 777
BANK OF AMERICA10.92%263 432
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.06%234 066
WELLS FARGO6.53%222 964
