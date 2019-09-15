Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Standard Chartered    STAN   GB0004082847

STANDARD CHARTERED

(STAN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Standard Chartered : Director/PDMR Shareholding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/15/2019 | 10:47pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

渣打集團有限公司

(Incorporated as a public limited company in England and Wales with limited liability)

(Registered Number: 966425)

(Stock Code: 02888)

Standard Chartered PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely

associated

a)

Name

Judy Hsu

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Regional CEO, ASEAN & South Asia

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Standard Chartered PLC

b)

LEI

U4LOSYZ7YG4W3S5F2G91

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have

been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary Shares of US$0.50 each

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ISIN: GB0004082847

1

b)

Nature of the transaction

i) Application of notional dividend shares to Long Term

Incentive Plan ("LTIP") award granted in March 2016

under the 2011 Standard Chartered Share Plan

ii) Exercise of LTIP award granted in March 2016 under

the 2011 Standard Chartered Share Plan, including

notional dividends under the transaction described above

iii) Application of notional dividend shares to deferred

shares granted in March 2016 under the 2011 Standard

Chartered Share Plan

iv) Exercise of deferred shares granted in March 2016

under the 2011 Standard Chartered Share Plan,

including notional dividends under the transaction

described above

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price £

Volume

i)

N/A

1,229

ii)

6.844

29,335

iii)

N/A

694

iv)

6.844

16,526

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Price £

Volume

i)

N/A

1,229

- Price

ii)

6.844

29,335

iii)

N/A

694

iv)

6.844

16,526

e)

Date of the transaction

11 September 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON London Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Michael Gorriz

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group Chief Information Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Standard Chartered PLC

b)

LEI

U4LOSYZ7YG4W3S5F2G91

2

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary Shares of US$0.50 each

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ISIN: GB0004082847

b)

Nature of the transaction

i) Application of notional dividend shares to Long Term

Incentive Plan ("LTIP") award granted in March 2016

under the 2011 Standard Chartered Share Plan

ii) Exercise of LTIP award granted in March 2016 under

the 2011 Standard Chartered Share Plan, including

notional dividends under the transaction described above

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price £

Volume

i)

N/A

828

ii)

6.844

19,772

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Price £

Volume

i)

N/A

828

- Price

ii)

6.844

19,772

e)

Date of the transaction

11 September 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON London Stock Exchange

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of Standard Chartered PLC comprises:

Chairman:

José María Viñals Iñiguez

Executive Directors:

William Thomas Winters and Andrew Nigel Halford

Independent Non-Executive Directors:

Dr Louis Chi-Yan Cheung; David Philbrick Conner; Dr Byron Elmer Grote; Christine Mary Hodgson (Senior Independent Director); Gay Huey Evans, OBE; Naguib Kheraj (Deputy Chairman); Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; David Tang; Carlson Tong and Jasmine Mary Whitbread

3

Disclaimer

Standard Chartered plc published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 02:46:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STANDARD CHARTERED
10:47pSTANDARD CHARTERED : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
07:12pSTANDARD CHARTERED : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
09/14STANDARD CHARTERED : SCP CEO recognised as 6th Top Advocate Executive for Women ..
AQ
09/13STANDARD CHARTERED : POWER-FACE-LIFT Battersea Power Station secures £600m fundi..
AQ
09/13STANDARD CHARTERED : Surrender and Sale of Indian Depositary Receipts
PU
09/12STANDARD CHARTERED : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
09/11Global Currency Decline Bruises Investors -- Update
DJ
09/10STANDARD CHARTERED : Publication of final terms
PU
09/10STANDARD CHARTERED : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
09/10Malaysia's central bank seen holding rate as it weighs risks to growth - Reut..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 15 382 M
EBIT 2019 4 818 M
Net income 2019 2 382 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,03%
P/E ratio 2019 12,3x
P/E ratio 2020 10,0x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,82x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,74x
Capitalization 28 049 M
Chart STANDARD CHARTERED
Duration : Period :
Standard Chartered Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STANDARD CHARTERED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 8,55  $
Last Close Price 8,77  $
Spread / Highest target 33,5%
Spread / Average Target -2,57%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Thomas Winters Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Viñals Chairman
David Whiteing Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Nigel Halford Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael Gorriz Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STANDARD CHARTERED15.12%27 928
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY20.78%384 377
BANK OF AMERICA22.44%280 831
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.29%272 670
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.16%215 547
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION12.09%201 448
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group