Standard Chartered : Director/PDMR Shareholding

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

渣打集團有限公司

(Incorporated as a public limited company in England and Wales with limited liability)

(Registered Number: 966425)

(Stock Code: 02888)

Standard Chartered PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Judy Hsu 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Regional CEO, ASEAN & South Asia b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Standard Chartered PLC b) LEI U4LOSYZ7YG4W3S5F2G91 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of US$0.50 each instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB0004082847

