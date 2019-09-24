Log in
Standard Chartered : Director/PDMR Shareholding

09/24/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

渣打集團有限公司

(Incorporated as a public limited company in England and Wales with limited liability)

(Registered Number: 966425)

(Stock Code: 02888)

Standard Chartered PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely

associated

a)

Name

Bill Winters

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Standard Chartered PLC

b)

LEI

U4LOSYZ7YG4W3S5F2G91

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have

been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary Shares of US$0.50 each

instrument, type of instrument

ISIN: GB0004082847

Identification code

1

b)

Nature of the transaction

i) Application of notional dividend shares to restricted

shares granted in September 2015 under the 2011

Standard Chartered Share Plan

ii) Exercise of restricted shares granted in September

2015 under the 2011 Standard Chartered Share Plan,

including notional dividends under the transaction

described above (all shares held except for those

automatically sold for tax as described below)

iii) Automatic sale of shares to cover payroll tax

withholding requirements (PAYE) in relation to the

transaction described in ii) above

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price £

Volume

i)

N/A

17,226

ii)

6.7745

332,142

iii)

6.7745

156,366

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Price £

Volume

i)

N/A

17,226

- Price

ii)

6.7745

332,142

iii)

6.7745

156,366

e)

Date of the transaction

23 September 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON London Stock Exchange

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of Standard Chartered PLC comprises:

Chairman:

José María Viñals Iñiguez

Executive Directors:

William Thomas Winters and Andrew Nigel Halford

Independent Non-Executive Directors:

Dr Louis Chi-Yan Cheung; David Philbrick Conner; Dr Byron Elmer Grote; Christine Mary Hodgson (Senior Independent Director); Gay Huey Evans, OBE; Naguib Kheraj (Deputy Chairman); Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; David Tang; Carlson Tong and Jasmine Mary Whitbread

2

Standard Chartered plc published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 03:17:02 UTC
